[london-climate:-the-precise-occasions-storm-dennis-will-be-at-its-worst-where-by-you-are-living]

Storm Dennis is not set to go quietly.

With Saturday’s weather rather relaxed as opposed to what was forecast, it could be Sunday when chaos ensues.

The Fulfilled Workplace place a yellow climate warning in put for wind for the complete metropolis more than the weekend.

Areas in South and West London specifically have two yellow climate warnings aspect by side, a person for rain and one for wind.

Wind gust speeds are explained to attain up to at minimum 50mph, with the warning now in location from 10am Saturday (February 15) until midnight Sunday (February 16).

A 2nd yellow weather warning for rain is also in location for pieces of South and West London – together with both Croydon and Heathrow Airport.

So, what will the weather be like exactly where you dwell? This is what you can hope based on the latest Satisfied Place of work forecast:

North London

Sunday

6am: Hefty rain, 46 mph winds

9am: Heavy rain, 28 mph winds

12pm: Significant rain, 27 mph winds

3pm: Significant rain, 31 mph winds

6pm: Cloudy, 33mph winds

9pm: Clear evening, 37 mph winds

South London

Sunday

6am: Weighty rain, 50 mph winds

9am: Hefty rain, 30 mph winds

12pm: Hefty rain, 26 mph winds

3pm: Large rain, 36 mph winds

6pm: Light-weight shower, 35 mph winds

9pm: Very clear night, 38 mph winds

East London

Sunday

6am: Large rain, 47 mph winds

9am: Major rain, 27 mph winds

12pm: Significant rain, 25 mph winds

3pm: Major rain, 34 mph winds

6pm: Cloudy, 33 mph winds

9pm: Apparent sky, 35 mph winds





We have established up a new WhatsApp team so you can acquire the most up-to-date London headlines straight to your telephone. To acquire one information a working day with the principal headlines, as perfectly as breaking news alerts, ship a single of the next to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, dependent on exactly where you want to obtain information from: LONDON News

CENTRAL LONDON Information

NORTH LONDON Information

EAST LONDON News

SOUTH LONDON Information

WEST LONDON News Then increase the selection to your cellphone contacts e-book as ‘MyLondon’. You ought to do this or you will not receive the messages. You will receive 1 information a working day. You can reply with the word Cease at any time. Your cell phone selection would not be shared with other associates of the team.

West London

Sunday

6am: Heavy rain, 45mph winds

9am: Heavy rain, 28mph winds

12pm: Weighty rain, 26mph winds

3pm: Significant rain, 36mph winds

6pm: Partly cloudy, 34 mph winds

9pm: Obvious skies, 36mph winds