London coronavirus: 24 courageous London NHS workers who have died of Covid-19

More than 20 frontline NHS workers doing work in London have died of coronavirus.

NHS trusts in the money have verified 24 employees users have died as a result of the pandemic.

Regrettably, it really is feared that determine will raise in the coming months.

In the Uk, it is considered practically 80 NHS staff have died, with the the greater part doing the job in the country’s hospitals.

Beneath is a checklist of the NHS team performing in London confirmed to have died of Covid-19 as of Wednesday (April 22).

Dr Adil El Tayar

Dr Adil El Tayar was one particular of the initial doctors to die of coronavirus in the United kingdom

Dr Adil El Tayar, an organ transplant advisor volunteering for the NHS, died at West Middlesex College Medical center in Isleworth on March 25 soon after contracting coronavirus.

The 63-yr-aged was father of 4 kids, two of whom are health professionals in the NHS.

The British Ambassador to Sudan, Irfan Siddiq, paid tribute to Dr El Tayar on Twitter, writing: “Saddened to listen to of Sudanese physician Adel Altayar’s dying in the United kingdom from Covid-19.

“Health workers about the planet have demonstrated incredible courage. We simply cannot thank them sufficient. In this struggle we must pay attention to their advice.”

Professor Mohamed Sami Shousha

Professor Sami Shousha labored at the United kingdom cancer study laboratories at London’s Hammersmith and Charing Cross hospitals

Professor Mohamed Sami Shousha was an honorary professor of histopathology at Imperial College and worked at the British isles cancer investigation laboratories at London’s Hammersmith and Charing Cross hospitals.

The 79-year-previous died on April 2.

His nephew, Abdelrahman Shousha, stated his uncle returned to operate to aid fight the virus even with his age, adding: “My uncle was characterised by his humbleness, advantage and his adamancy to assist and serve, whether or not it be his household, pals, his colleagues or his pupils.”

Thomas Harvey

Thomas Harvey was a devoted NHS worker and considerably loved loved ones gentleman

The 57-12 months-old heath employee at Goodmayes Hospital in Ilford was a father of 7.

He experienced worked for the NHS for 20 yrs and unfortunately died on your own in a flat as he was self-isolating on March 29.

Glen Corbin

Colleagues to healthcare assistant (HCA) Glen Corbin, from Brent, north-west London, have paid tribute to him following he died having tested favourable for Covid-19.

They mentioned he worked at Park Royal Centre for Mental Health and fitness for several decades immediately after signing up for soon soon after it opened in 1995, and had retired and was wanting ahead to his 60th birthday afterwards this calendar year.

He a short while ago returned as a bank HCA doing the job in equally acute and rehabilitation expert services, his colleagues stated.

“Glen was a a great deal liked colleague and will be sorely skipped,” they stated.

“Our condolences to his family, pals and cherished ones at this sad and complicated time.”

Amanda Forde

Amanda Forde was a GP receptionist at Vale Follow in Crouch Conclusion

Amanda Forde, who was a GP receptionist at Vale Follow in Crouch Finish, North London, died on April 3.

In a statement on its web-site, the exercise paid out tribute to a “stunning, caring receptionist”.

It explained: “It is with wonderful sadness that we are asserting the loss of life of our stunning, caring receptionist, Amanda Forde. She sadly shed her fight with Covid-19 on Friday 3rd April 2020. May perhaps she rest in peace.”

Dr Anton Sebastianpillai

Dr Anton Sebastianpillai died on April 4

Dr Anton Sebastianpillai was a specialist geriatrician who died on April 4, four times following being admitted to the intensive treatment unit and two months soon after completing his closing change on March 20, according to Kingston Healthcare facility.

President of the British Geriatrics Culture, Professor Tash Masud, stated: “The loss of a medical professional who put in his expert daily life caring for more mature persons is heartbreaking information.

“Dr Sebastianpillai had labored for additional than 40 yrs in geriatric medicine and was a devoted and respected geriatrician. On behalf of the British Geriatrics Society, I mail honest condolences to Dr Sebastianpillai’s wife and son.”

Emily Perugia

A care co-ordinator in Hillingdon, Emily Perugia was just 29 at the time of her loss of life, which was confirmed on April 5.

She was described by a colleague as a “wonderful female, who in no way claimed no to any requests”. Ms Perugia’s mom, sister, brother and fiance all operate for the similar NHS have confidence in as her.

Syed Haider

Syed Haider was a GP who worked at Valence Clinical Centre in Dagenham, East London.

He died at Queen’s Hospital in Romford on April 6 soon after it is believed he produced coronavirus indicators.

Donald Suelto

Donald Suelto labored at Hammersmith Healthcare facility

The 51-calendar year-previous, who worked as a nurse at Hammersmith Clinic in West London, died on April 7 right after going into self-isolation with coronavirus signs and symptoms.

In a tribute to the nurse, originally from the Philippines, mate and fellow NHS nurse Alejandro Fernandez claimed: “I even now can not consider it.

“You were hardly ever on your own. As I claimed, you are a hero, absolutely everyone understands that. So very pleased of you.

“He was an enthusiastic nurse, comprehensive of lifetime, liked his NHS position and a spirited pal with a loving coronary heart. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family. Rest in Peace Donds.”

Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury

Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury labored at Homerton University Medical center

Dr Abdul Mabud Chowdhury, a advisor urologist, wrote a Fb submit asking Key Minister Boris Johnson to urgently offer each NHS employee with personalized protecting tools just 5 times in advance of he died on the night time of April 8.

Dr Chowdhury, 53, who labored at Homerton College Clinic in East London, will be “enormously skipped”, in accordance to the hospital’s main government Tracey Fletcher.

Amor Gatinao

Amor Gatinao died on April 10

Amor Gatinao is claimed to have died on the morning of April 10, obtaining labored as a nurse at St Charles Hospital, West London.

Rebecca Campbell, deputy head of CHC, reported: “Amor was an amazingly form, caring and warm hearted nurse, regarded to lots of of the staff for quite a few decades.

“Amor nurtured people and shared her capabilities and knowledge with all from her experience and was an absolute satisfaction to have identified Amor and have labored with her.”

Sara Trollope

Sara Trollope with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in April 2019

Sara Trollope, 51, died at Watford Typical Clinic on April 10 after testing positive for Covid-19 a week earlier.

The mum-of-4, who experienced worked for the NHS for far more than 30 a long time and was just months from retirement, had most not too long ago worked as matron for older grownup psychological overall health products and services in Hillingdon.

Having to pay tribute, health-related director Dr Paul Hopper said: “Sara experienced that unbeatable mix of kindness, selflessness and total resolve to get issues proper for clients. She was an case in point to just about every one of us.”

Melujean Ballesteros

Melujean Ballesteros worked at St Mary’s Medical center for 12 many years

The “dedicated and very caring” Filipino nurse, 60, died at St Mary’s Clinic in Paddington, London, on April 12, just two times right after being admitted.

Good friends and colleagues of Melujean Ballesteros explained her as a “hero”.

It’s recognized Mrs Ballesteros, 60, was married and had small children.

Cheryl Williams

North Middlesex University Healthcare facility housekeeper Cheryl Williams

North Middlesex University Hospital reported Cheryl Williams would be remembered as a “much-loved colleague”.

Ms Williams, who worked as a housekeeper on an elderly client ward at the hospital in Edmonton, North London, died on April 12.

Juliet Alder

Juliet Alder has been portion of West London Mental Overall health Trust considering that 2016

Juliet Alder, 58, had labored at West London NHS Believe in because 2016. She died on April 14.

In her last months at the have confidence in, she moved to older people’s psychological health, doing the job on Meridian Ward in Hammersmith & Fulham.

Carolyn Regan, have confidence in chief govt, stated: “Juliet was type, caring and thoughtful. She was acknowledged for possessing a beaming smile, infectious laughter, and taking excellent pleasure in wanting just after some others. Juliet devoted a great deal of her doing work daily life to the NHS.

“Our views and sympathies are with her husband, her daughter as properly as all her mates and other colleagues inside of our have confidence in.”

Amrik Bamotra

Amrik Bamotra was a radiology assist worker at King George Medical center

Amrik Bamotra, recognized to colleagues as “Bob”, was explained to have “treated all people like his own family”, and leaves guiding a wife, daughter and son.

The 63-year-outdated had labored at the King George Healthcare facility in Ilford, East London, for four decades, and is suspected to have died from coronavirus.

His dying was announced on April 15.

Dr Krishan Arora

Dr Krishan Arora has been labelled a ‘hero’ by his patients

Dr Krishan Arora, who was a GP at Violet Lane Clinical Apply in Waddon, had labored in Croydon for 27 many years.

The 57-yr-previous died on April 15 right after screening beneficial for Covid-19, Croydon Clinical Commissioning Team confirmed.

Dr Arora, who was married and had small children, will be “greatly skipped”, Violet Lane Professional medical Follow reported.

Michael Allieu

Homerton College Clinic NHS Rely on confirmed that workers nurse Michael Allieu died on April 18 at Homerton Hospital.

Homerton chief executive Tracey Fletcher mentioned: “Michael was a lively, larger sized-than-lifestyle character on our acute treatment device, and was nicely-acknowledged and extremely effectively-appreciated throughout the clinic.”

Rajesh Kalraiya and Mamoona Rana

Dr Kalraiya, 68, was operating as a community paediatrician in Romford for the North East London Foundation Trust.

Dr Rana, 49, was a trainee registrar in psychiatry and also labored for the North East London Basis Have confidence in.

Each died final week.

NELFT chief govt Professor Oliver Shanley reported: “We have shared our deepest condolences with their households and are supplying them all the support possible.

“They had been incredibly very-regarded, enormously valued, professional and fully commited health professionals who will be massively skipped by their colleagues.

“As very well as their families, with whom we are functioning intently, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to their friends and perform colleagues. We are guaranteeing they are supported by this difficult time and I would like to thank colleagues for the commitment, perseverance and compassion they have proven.”

Grace Kungwengwe

Grace Kungwengwe was a frontline nurse at University Hospital Lewisham

Grace Kungwengwe, who was a mum-of-two, died on Sunday (April 19) after contracting the virus while battling the pandemic.

The nurse, who is thought to have lived in Lewisham, was explained by her loved ones as a nurse who was “beloved by quite a few”.

Sister Tendaiv said: “Grace was a focused NHS worker who loved her job and was actively functioning right until she examined favourable of Covid 19.

“She leaves guiding two sons and grandchildren.

“Grace was loved by quite a few and her dedication and treatment for other individuals was second to none.”

Ade Dickson

Ade Dickson was a mental well being nurse at the Barnet Disaster Resolution and Residence Treatment Team.

The Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health and fitness Have faith in, which announced his dying, claimed: “Ade was a hugely highly regarded colleague who will be deeply skipped by his family, close friends, Trust workers and individuals.”

Sophie Fagan

Sophie Fagan was effectively regarded at Homerton University Healthcare facility

Described as an “extraordinary woman” who “refused to retire”, Sophie Fagan, 78, was well known at Homerton College Medical center and across Hackney.

The guidance employee died on Sunday (April 19).

Paying out tribute to her, Homerton chief executive Tracey Fletcher mentioned: “She refused to totally retire and, whilst she did lessen her several hours, she was frequently to be observed assembly kinfolk and supporting personnel in the healthcare facility when she was not because of to be. Sophie wanted to make a change and caring for the elderly was her passion.

“Her style for the brightest and most vibrant jumpers, her elegance and her capability to converse to everybody and anybody manufactured her stand out in the healthcare facility corridors.”

Josephine Peter

‘Manini’ had been setting up on reuniting with her children and granddaughter in South Africa

Josephine Peter fell unwell with coronavirus and died on Saturday (April 18), just after medical practitioners informed her spouse Thabo that she was only being saved alive by a mechanical ventilator.

The nurse, who lived in Hayes, has earlier worked for Hillingdon Clinic NHS Have faith in, listed here she labored in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The 55-yr-aged had been doing work at a clinic in Southport, Merseyside, considering the fact that February but in advance of she fell ill she instructed good friends she required to return to South Africa to be with her children.

Trish Armstrong-Baby, the trust’s main govt, stated: “Josephine, from Hayes, had labored at Southport due to the fact February on an company contract till falling unwell in early April. She was a nurse for 20 a long time and was married with two young children.

“Josephine’s husband, Thabo, informed me she was passionate, hardworking, generally placing other individuals before herself. She was ‘my heroine’, he claimed.

“Our ideas are with Josephine’s family members at this challenging time and we offer them our honest condolences.”

