London coronavirus: 4 deaths in 24 hours verified at Queen’s Hospital in Romford

The newest grim figures have discovered that four far more clients have died of coronavirus at Queen’s Clinic in Romford.

The full British isles death toll has now achieved 137, with 18 extra folks possessing died in London due to the fact the last figures were declared yesterday (Wednesday, March 18).

The four clients were being below the treatment of Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospital NHS Have confidence in.

All the trust’s sufferers with coronavirus are becoming handled at Queen’s Healthcare facility.

It brings the quantity of sufferers at the healthcare facility to die from the virus to 6.

Tony Chambers, interim Chief Govt, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Have confidence in claimed:

“We can ensure that four aged sufferers, who tested beneficial for COVID-19 have sadly died at Queen’s Medical center.

“The clients experienced been very unwell with considerable other health and fitness circumstances. Our ideas and condolences are with the patients’ households at what is undoubtedly a extremely distressing time.

“We question that their privateness is revered.”

Soon after the launch of the latest figures, the leader of Barking and Dagenham Council has spoken to reassure individuals in his borough that all the things attainable is becoming accomplished to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Darren Rodwell explained that council and well being teams are working to make sure that data is getting created out there to all residents.

He instructed MyLondon: “We have 212,000 persons that we are dependable for in Barking and Dagenham and I can assure you that anything that can be done is currently being carried out to assistance inhabitants.

“We will test and maintain as a lot of if not all companies for as very long as possible and we will continue on to give updates when we can on the council website or on my web pages.

“You should really don’t get anxious about what you are examining on Facebook or Twitter.

“There is a assistance community there and if you are in issue then you should get in touch with the council.”

