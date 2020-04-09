London coronavirus: Additional coronavirus fatalities announced at Northwick Park and Ealing hospitals

A overall 228 men and women struggling from coronavirus have now died at a North West London hospital rely on.

The quantity of patient deaths at Northwick Park and Ealing hospitals arrives as a further more 19 had been verified to have died on Thursday, April 9.

The fatalities transpired between March 31 and April 8.

London North West University Health care NHS Rely on, which manages the hospitals, was the 1st to declare far more than 100 deaths in the region past week.

But a West Midlands supplier – College Hospitals Birmingham NHS Basis Rely on – now has the best loss of life fee in England of 306 individuals.

Study A lot more

Relevant Posts

Throughout London 213 a lot more folks were being confirmed to have died from Covid-19, in an announcement by NHS England.

Considering that the crisis started, the quantity of intense treatment beds at Northwick Park Healthcare facility has nearly tripled from 23 to 60, while Ealing’s potential has hiked from 9 to 17.

The trust’s health care director, Martin Kuper, claimed it was “inevitable” for its hospitals to experience a substantial quantity of coronavirus instances.

Things this kind of as Northwick Park clinic staying a person of the to start with specified procedure centres, just one of London’s busiest A&E departments, and the serving space consisting of a massive aged populace with underlying health and fitness conditions, were being highlighted for the big desire.

Dr Harmandeep Singh, a health practitioner at Ealing healthcare facility operating on the coronavirus ward, on the other hand mentioned that regardless of the headline figures, the hospital is viewing a great accomplishment in obtaining people discharged.

To check out the most recent coronavirus cases in your spot, enter your postcode to our handy widget below:

For the most up to date coronavirus assistance and figures, simply click here.

Have you been influenced by coronavirus in your part of London? If so, email mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com