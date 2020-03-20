London coronavirus: Amount of sufferers at Epsom and St Helier to have died from virus rises to 7

It has been uncovered that a further two patients who were being under the care of Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals Belief have sadly died from coronavirus.

This suggests that seven people today have now been killed by the virus at the hospitals managed by the have faith in.

The have confidence in confirmed that 4 people have now died at St Helier Hospital, in Carshalton, and 3 at Epsom Healthcare facility, in Epsom.

Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of Epsom and St Helier College Hospitals NHS Believe in, verified that a guy who was in his 70s and a girl in her 90s had been the latest victims at Epsom Clinic.

“Each patients were being admitted with fundamental wellbeing circumstances and subsequently analyzed good for Covid-19,” he included.

“The people have been informed and our feelings are with them at this tricky time. We will not be commenting more and request that everyone respects the families’ privacy.”

Epsom Medical center is in Surrey even though St Helier is in South London.

A client who died on March 9 at St Helier Hospital is thought to have been the to start with affected person in London to have died from the fatal virus.

Currently (Thursday, March 19) it was also discovered that a very first client experienced died at nearby Croydon College Clinic.

The British isles dying toll has now attained 137, with 18 extra men and women possessing died in London given that the previous figures have been introduced yesterday (Wednesday, March 18).

