London coronavirus: Anger as Londoners spotted sunbathing in parks in spite of ‘stay at home’ plea

Some Londoners have sad to say made the decision to ignore some of the stricter areas of the lockdown this weekend.

As the weather has soared to around 20C levels and the sunshine has come out, some people today have allow temptation get the far better of them and absent to shell out far more time exterior than they ought to be.

It is really one thing that the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was concerned would transpire, in spite of warning individuals that “police would stage in” if they see folks breaking the regulations.

This is also in the experience of tips that if people today dismiss the warnings to keep indoors the lockdown will have to have to be in put longer.

Police are checking that people are subsequent lockdown policies

And now he is sadly been proved proper by a couple of individuals.

Men and women have documented looking at Londoners sunbathing and paying out time outdoors which is plainly not their everyday workout.

Some Londoners ‘don’t feel to be bothered’ about the lockdown

Just one particular person posted on Fb: “Every person ignoring social distancing and obtaining significant gatherings in East London today. Assume large amounts of deaths in London. So lots of don’t appear to be to be bothered.”

So I have just appeared out of my residing area window to see the people reverse me have their daughter (who doesn’t live there) sitting in her vehicle with the mother sitting considerably less than a metre absent owning a fag and a chat with her daughter!!” mentioned another person.

“What is wrong with persons is not a mobile phone call ample!!!”

Clapham Typical in south London observed a lot of people today not having discover of the lockdown

“Just been foods searching and noticed lots of people today sunbathing in the park,” extra somebody else.

Regent’s Park in central London was also active these days

There had been also reports of law enforcement vans patrolling Clapham Common, using loudhailers to notify individuals not to sunbathe in the park.

