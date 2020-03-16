London coronavirus: Brits urged not to travel to Spain following region orders nationwide lockdown

Holidaymakers in the United kingdom have been recommended not to travel to Spain just after the country imposed a nationwide lockdown in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

The International Office environment has suggested from “all but vital travel” to Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

It arrives right after Spanish authorities declared a state of emergency on Saturday night (March 14), buying inhabitants to remain at home for the future two months.

From Monday (March 16), bars, eating places, cafés and cinemas will be closed in a bid to prevent coronavirus spreading further more. Additional than 6,000 folks have analyzed constructive for coronavirus in Spain although virtually 200 folks with the virus have died.

A Overseas Office spokesperson stated: “Thanks to Spain declaring a State of Emergency on March 14, which imposes sizeable restrictions on movement throughout the country in response to the coronavirus outbreak, we are now advising against all but vital vacation to Spain.”

Even though many destinations will be shut in Spain above the next two weeks, supermarkets, compact food retailers, pharmacies, petrols stations and pet supply retailers are among the those businesses that will continue being open up.

Community transport will work at lowered concentrations, even though substantial gatherings have been banned.

Any man or woman in Spain hoping to vacation property is urged to speak to their airline specifically and to comply with the guidelines of nearby authorities.

A lot of theatre performs and concert events have been cancelled because of to an outbreak of coronavirus in Madrid

(Image: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Pictures)

While airports continue to be open up and flights keep on to work, albeit at lessened levels, some airlines have cancelled flights to and from Spain altogether.

Airline easyJet announced on Saturday night it would be suspending all flights from Tuesday (March 17) right until March 29. The airline will be running typical flights on Sunday and Monday to allow for individuals to return house.

In a assertion easyJet mentioned: “Spanish authorities have executed stringent vacation restrictions for flights to, from and inside Spain from Monday, March 16.

“As a end result, we will be working our usual plan on Sunday and Monday to consider and make it possible for as lots of folks as possible to return house. However, flights from March 17 until finally March 29 will be cancelled and only a amount of rescue flights will function.”

Jet2 has also cancelled all flights to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with speedy impact.

The airline is based mostly at nine Uk airports.

“This is a rapidly-shifting and sophisticated predicament and we are reviewing our programme as a issue of urgency, so that we can fly shoppers back again to the Uk,” the airline explained in a assertion.

On Sunday early morning, flights to Spain were being running as standard, despite the fact that it is really envisioned that many travellers who had tickets for the flights prevented travelling.

Have you been affected by coronavirus in your aspect of London? If so remember to e mailmylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com