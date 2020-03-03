[london-coronavirus:-croydon-main-college-responds-to-virus-scare]

We will use your email handle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivateness Observefor information of your data protection legal rights Invalid Email

The Croydon university exactly where someone was despatched household more than fears they experienced the fatal coronaviru s has released a statement on the choice.

A letter was despatched out to moms and dads and carers of pupils at Ark Oval Key Academy on Friday (February 28) confirming “a man or woman connected with college…has been requested to continue to be at home collectively with all family members members based on suggestions from the NHS”.

MyLondon contacted the college on Cherry Orchard Street for much more information and facts about the situation.

The university has not presented any more information and facts on how the unique is linked to the university.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the university stated: “There are no verified instances of coronavirus at the university.

“The letter despatched to mothers and fathers on Friday relates to a human being who was suggested to stay away from college for 14 times on the information of NHS 111 as a precautionary evaluate. “

A father or mother informed a MyLondon reporter that it is recognized it was a pupil who was sent dwelling.

The assertion pressured the importance the school is putting on safeguarding students and staff members.

It read through: “As our letter to dad and mom claims, the health and fitness of all of our learners and personnel is our prime priority and we are next and closely checking the assistance from the government and the NHS.”

The assertion also experienced tips for mothers and fathers if they feel their boy or girl has been uncovered to the virus.

It ongoing: “The letter also highlights that if mothers and fathers think that their boy or girl may well have been exposed to the virus, it is vitally crucial that they do not go to the medical professional or the healthcare facility, they must connect with NHS 111 who will recommend on what to do.

“We have also requested that parents allow the university know right away if they have been informed by NHS111 that their boy or girl could be at threat of obtaining the virus.

“We have produced all of the Community Wellness England advice about how to enable cease the unfold of virus out there during the faculty and academics are making certain that students are regularly washing their arms.”

