London coronavirus: Crystal Palace Worldwide Film Competition falls victim to coronavirus

The organisers of a movie pageant have urged ticket holders not to claim refunds to preserve the annual event alive.

Crystal Palace International Film Pageant (CPIFF) was this 7 days postponed in reaction to a modify in govt suggestions on Monday.

The competition kicked off on March 5 and was because of to operate until finally March 28

And in an e mail organisers questioned for people today to use their tickets later this calendar year when the competition is rescheduled – a day has not still been set.

Organisers reported: “CPIFF does not obtain any public or arts council funding and has a very limited spending budget to adhere to.

“We count predominantly on ticket product sales alongside with the type guidance from community enterprise advertisers, specifically our key sponsor Martin & Co.

“With our sizeable costs by now expended to provide you CPIFF 2020, two thirds of our celebration has not taken spot.

“If every person asks for a refund, regrettably CPIFF could effectively have to appear to an finish.

“After 11 several years building CPIFF into the ‘UK and London’s Coolest Film Festival’ it would be a tragedy for this magnificent spot as a entire.”

There are nine nights of films nonetheless to get put including limited documentaries, mid-size movies and intercontinental movie evening.

Tickets will be legitimate for a later day, but anyone who does want a refund can get in touch with the competition.

To test the most recent coronavirus instances in your space, enter your postcode to our helpful widget right here:



For the most up to day coronavirus advice and figures, simply click below

Have you been afflicted by coronavirus in your aspect of London? If so, e-mail mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com