London coronavirus: Dad’s inspiring message to other people just after getting in an induced coma for 6 days with Covid-19

A father has given an inspiring information following recovering from coronavirus.

Andrew Hodge, a father-of-two, put in six days in intensive care in an induced coma and has paid tribute to the health-related staff who cared for him.

He desires individuals to know “they can endure this”.

The 54-yr-aged electrical engineer was discharged on March 27 and is now recovering at residence in Laleham, around Staines.

The Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Rely on said Mr Hodge wished folks to know that currently being ventilated for Covid-19 “is not sport over”.

He reported: “I you should not want to dilute the seriousness of it, but I want people today to realise they can survive this.

“There is so considerably damaging communication about how a lot of folks have died, as opposed to how a lot of have survived.”

He praised the cure and treatment he gained for the duration of 10 days at St Peter’s Healthcare facility in Chertsey, describing the group there as “phenomenal and attentive”.

Mr Hodge, spouse to Dawn and father to Isabella, 17, and Genevieve, 11, also compensated tribute to a single nurse on Aspen ward at the clinic who basically held his hand for a when, the have faith in explained.

The staff at St Peter’s are “delighted” to see Mr Hodge recovering so very well back again at property, and want him all the most effective, the belief extra.

