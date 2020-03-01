[london-coronavirus-dwell:-newest-affected-individual-from-london-checks-good-for-coronavirus]

Well being officials have verified that yet another human being has tested constructive for coronavirus in London .

The information arrives as 12 new circumstances of the virus in whole in the Uk have been verified this early morning.

Professor Chris Whitty, Main Medical Officer, announced the news today (Sunday, March one) at 1.38pm.

He claimed: “As of 9am this morning 12 even further individuals in England have tested constructive for COVID-19.

“3 people ended up close contacts of a acknowledged case, transmitted in the British isles, discovered as aspect of make contact with tracing.

“1 individual, resident in Essex, had no pertinent travel and it is not still very clear regardless of whether they contracted it specifically of indirectly from an specific who experienced recently returned from overseas investigations are ongoing.

“Of the remaining 8 instances, 6 had just lately travelled are from London, West Yorkshire, Larger Manchester, Hertfordshire and Gloucestershire.

“All are being investigated and call tracing has begun.

“The total number of confirmed conditions in England is now 33.

“Pursuing previously reported verified conditions in Northern Eire, the full variety of British isles instances is 35.”

The virus, which provides flu-like signs and symptoms, has found much more than 80,000 scenarios around the globe, with the the greater part in the Hubei province in Wuhan, China.

On Friday, it was declared that the to start with British human being who experienced contracted the virus experienced handed absent.

