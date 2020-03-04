[london-coronavirus-dwell:-updates-as-situation-verified-at-kingston-academy]

What are Classification 1 and Category 2 places?

The Kingston Academy pupil who has tested constructive for coronavirus has just lately returned from a Class 2 spot.

This suggests travellers do not want to undertake any particular measures, but if they develop signs or symptoms they need to self-isolate and connect with NHS 111.

This consists of the following nations around the world and spots:

Cambodia, China*, Hong Kong, Italy: north*, Japan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, Republic of Korea*, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

(*Except parts of the country precisely referred to in Class 1).

Travellers who have been to a Class one region should really self-isolate, even if asymptomatic, and use the 111 on line coronavirus support to find out what to do subsequent. They should really go household or to their desired destination and self isolate.

Group 1 international locations include things like: Wuhan town and Hubei Province (China), Iran, Daegu or Cheongdo (Republic of Korea) and any Italian town underneath containment measures.

For more information and facts, read through the government’s suggestions right here.