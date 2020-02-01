London coronavirus epidemic fears 2 patients and Paddington station ‘cordoned off’

Two people were taken to hospital for fear the deadly coronavirus would spread to London.

On Friday evening (January 31), people went on Twitter to report that a section of Paddington station had been cordoned off and shared photos show a woman sitting alone in a seat while staff wearing face masks are watching.

The incident raised concerns that the coronavirus would spread to the capital, after the first cases in the UK were confirmed on Friday.

A man tweeted: “London Paddington station has been cordoned off due to a suspected case of coronavirus, which looks like a solo Asian traveler” next to a photo showing a number of employees in the region.

Another shared: “Half of the station has closed in Paddington – only one Chinese woman sick and everyone in panic mode. Ambulance on the scene.”

The London Ambulance Service said: “We answered a call at Paddington station at 22:52 hours on 31 January.

“We sent two ambulances to the scene and took two people to the hospital.”

They did not comment if the incident was a possible case of coronavirus.

