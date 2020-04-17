London coronavirus: Epsom Guy jailed soon after spitting at law enforcement officer and claiming he was infected

A male from Epsom has been sentenced to 12 weeks in jail for proclaiming he had Covid-19 and spitting at an officer.

Nicholas Hazell, 36 of Depot Highway in Epsom, was arrested on Tuesday, April 7 right after staying needed in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Immediately after he was arrested Hazell claimed he was contaminated with coronavirus in advance of urinating in the back again of the law enforcement van.

Possessing falsely claimed to have swallowed some medication he sad he was in possession of, Hazell was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Although there, he proceeded to spit at a Surrey Law enforcement officer and was arrested separately for assaulting an crisis expert services worker.

He was remanded and appeared at Guildford Crown Court docket On Thursday, April 9, where by he pleaded responsible to criminal damage and assault from an crisis products and services employee.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in jail and fined £250 to compensate the officer assaulted.

The officer assaulted is now in an enforced isolation interval for two months.

Computer system Elena Boafo stated “This was a malicious offence, especially supplied the present-day local weather.

“Hazell’s steps prompted a law enforcement officer to be out of operate for two weeks building an unexpected emergency expert services employee unavailable to the persons of Surrey.

“I hope this sentence proves that assaults versus unexpected emergency companies employees will not be tolerated.”

