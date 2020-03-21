London coronavirus: Fears there aren’t more than enough protecting masks for NHS staff at Croydon College Healthcare facility

Croydon College Clinic has defended by itself adhering to accusations it is failing to give workers with the accurate tools to protect towards coronavirus.

The GMB Union, which represents nurses, cleaners, transportation staff and catering staff, would like to see all employees supplied the security which includes gloves, an apron and deal with mask.

Southern location officer Helen O’Connor explained: “All workers need to have the private protective tools (PPE). We would hope to see devoted coronavirus wards and workers presented with comprehensive PPE.

“At the minute I am likely round the hospitals, which includes Croydon, nobody has been supplied it, they say they are advised to only dress in PPE if they will need it.”

But the hospital has built assurances that there is sufficient individual protecting gear (PPE) to preserve people and personnel harmless.

A spokesperson said: “We have adequate Personal Protective Devices (PPE) in Croydon to retain our patients and employees safe and sound, but we require to use the inventory we have properly.

“We are working seven days a 7 days to make positive supplies go on to arrive at all our employees who need them, and we are next the most recent General public Health England assistance to defend versus COVID-19 (coronavirus).”

Today it was confirmed that a man and female in their 90s who both equally tested constructive for the virus died at the clinic.

This follows affirmation that a person in his 80s who analyzed constructive for Covid-19 had died at the healthcare facility on Tuesday (March 17).

As of 9am on March 19 there have been 49 confirmed instances in Croydon, up from 32 the working day in advance of – while the authentic determine could be a lot better.

