London coronavirus: Hammersmith Hospital’s Urgent Remedy Centre is to near and it could be ‘bad news’ for poorest locations

The Urgent Treatment method Centre at Hammersmith Hospital will close from 8am on Friday, March 20, for an not known period of time of time thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

A local NHS spokesman stated the centre in Du Cane Road, White City, will stay closed “for as prolonged as it requirements to be, there is no time scale.”

The announcement arrived on March 19 at about 2pm and was produced by Hammersmith and Fulham Medical Commissioning Group (CCG), the NHS physique which manages the centre.

A assertion on the CGG’s web-site reads: “We have taken the difficult determination to briefly near the Hammersmith Healthcare facility Urgent Procedure Centre with instant outcome from 8am on Friday, March 20.”

Go through Extra

Connected Articles or blog posts

Patients who require cure for COVID-19 are being screened and segregated from other sufferers upon arrival at the Urgent Care Centre at Charing Cross Hospital.

The CGG’s assertion continues: “The urgent procedure centre at Hammersmith Medical center has neither the room nor the scientific ability to segregate clients at the entrance doorway in this way. Charing Cross also has an emergency division [A&E] in scenario a affected individual is taken significantly sick.

“This is an unavoidable decision, taken as an emergency measure to support us deal with the producing main incident all over COVID-19. We approach to return to business as standard as soon as the unexpected emergency is about.”

Merril Hammer – a coordinator of the nearby ‘Save Our NHS’ marketing campaign that battled to safeguard Charing Cross Healthcare facility – stated the decision could be poor information for residents in the poorest regions of Hammersmith and Fulham.

“We take note, however once more, it is the poorer aspect of the borough,” claimed Ms Hammer.

“We all anticipate the corona crisis to run for some time. The CCG need to be taking serious measures to guarantee that men and women from the north of the borough are equipped to seek urgent treatment locally.

“We know that travel from that element of the borough to possibly Charing Cross or St Mary’s hospitals can be difficult. And even a lot more so if there are young small children to take care of or if persons are elderly or disabled.”

With the Urgent Therapy Centre because of to close, residents who require urgent medical interest for something non-lifestyle-threatening can alternatively go to the Parsons Inexperienced Walk-In Centre in Fulham.

To check out the most current coronavirus cases in your place, enter your postcode to our helpful widget right here:



For the most up to date coronavirus suggestions and figures, click right here

Have you been afflicted by coronavirus in your part of London? If so, email mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com