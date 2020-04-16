London coronavirus: Heartwarming video demonstrates Croydon firefighters clapping for NHS keyworkers

Firefighters in Woodside, Croydon confirmed their assistance for their fellow vital staff in a large clap for the NHS on Thursday, April 16.

A movie captured by London Fire Brigade’s Croydon division shows what appears like the full crew filling the road to honour the NHS essential employees on the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.

As perfectly the the crew them selves, their engines crammed the streets with a tribute of blue lights. Passing cars can also be heard beeping their horns in assist.

It was a touching minute from all those who are so devoted to saving life themselves.

Considering the fact that London went on lockdown just around 3 months in the past, the 8pm Thursday night time clap has come to be an vital component of how the capital is saying thank you to it is NHS heroes.

Every single week Londoners who can, clap, cheer and bang pots and pans in honour of the NHS personnel doing work so tough to preserve us safe.

In Woolwich this Thursday night time, a ferry was filmed on the Thames in a spinning manoeuvre as element of the clap.

At this time of crisis, there are few people today more deserving than the impressive NHS workers, carers and other important employees right now.

Each day they are out operating inserting our wellness in excess of theirs.

To all of London’s NHS heroes – we can’t thank you sufficient for trying to keep us risk-free.

