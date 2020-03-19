London coronavirus: Huge queue of panic buyers develops within hours of new Lidl opening

Richmond’s council leader today urged residents not to panic buy after he witnessed huge queues for the opening of a new Lidl in Fulwell.

Councillor Gareth Roberts said the queues were forming just two hours after the new store opened for the first time.

He said it was “utter madness” and pleaded with residents not to stockpile during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It helps nobody and endangers the most vulnerable in our communities,” he said.

Cllr Roberts encouraged locals to instead visit some of the borough’s independent shops.

“Their shelves are crammed with stuff and they need support now more than ever,” he said.

Earlier this week, in a recorded video posted on the council’s Twitter page he pleaded with residents not to panic buy.

“If you are going shopping please only buy what you need,” he said.

“Do not be tempted to do panic buying. We’ve heard from the Retail Consortium that there are ample supplies in the warehouses.

“All it needs is for those supplies to get to the shops and they are doing everything they can to make that happen.

“If you do find yourself without supplies then do consider first and foremost your local shops. Chances are they will have an abundance of supplies of things which you cannot find on the big supermarket shelves.”

Last weekend Lidl, alongside other major supermarkets wrote an open letter to customers asking them to be “considerate” in the way they shop.

“We understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others will be left without. There is enough for everyone if we all work together,” the retail giant said.