[london-coronavirus:-initial-client-to-catch-covid-19-in-england-transferred-to-london-medical-center]

The most recent man or woman to test positive for coronavirus in the Uk caught it in England, the country’s chief healthcare officer has stated.

The patient, a male from Surrey, has been transferred to a professional NHS infection centre at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in Central London.

Confirming the most up-to-date British isles case, England’s chief health-related officer Prof Chris Whitty said he was a patient at Haslemere Wellbeing Centre in Surrey which has been shut for “deep cleansing” since Friday morning (February 28).

Professor Whitty stated the case was becoming investigated and contact tracing has started, although the Department of Well being and Social Treatment said it was handed on in the British isles.

However, the unique source of the virus remains “unclear” and there was no “right away identifiable link” to abroad travel.

This will come as London universities and businesses have been sending pupils and personnel household, when one school in South London was even compelled to shut its doorways.

The total record of the city’s educational institutions that experienced coronavirus scares this week are:

Dulwich Prep School, Dulwich

The initial school in London has shut because of to two pupils slipping sick immediately after they’ve returned from getaway in Northern Italy.

The most up-to-date update , posted on their web-site on Thursday, February 27, claimed: “We can tell you that the pupils are even now awaiting get in touch with from the NHS Swab Team.

“We can confirm that the pupils are in unique sections of the college. Supplied the nature of our web-site and the movement of small children and team around that site, we ought to assume that any of our pupils and staff may have experienced make contact with with the pupils awaiting exams.”

The letter goes on to say: “We have also been made knowledgeable of other family members inside of our college community where a mother or father has been asked to self-isolate by their employer.”

Latchmere College, Kingston

Moms and dads have been despatched an email informing them that a trainer who’s son experienced been on a ski journey in Northern Italy felt unwell and had been despatched residence.

It read: “She will be attending the screening pod right now and will not return until finally she has a apparent consequence.”

The e-mail went on to explain to mother and father that the course assembly will go forward as “the youngsters are well rehearsed and they would be disappointed if it was cancelled”.

There are also four pupils who have self-isolated.

MyLondon has approached the faculty for remark.

Sydney Russell University, Dagenham

Principal Janis Davies, explained: “During fifty percent-phrase a team of Sydney Russell learners and personnel ended up snowboarding in Italy. Our learners ended up not in the region that has been quarantined. However, all team and pupils on the vacation have been despatched house and dad and mom are at the moment preserving their children at property for the upcoming two months to err on the aspect of caution.

“The guidance concerning inquiring learners and staff to keep absent from college for two weeks is not the suggestions presented by PHE.

“Even though we have no situations of the virus, the action taken by the college is to guarantee the protection of all children and to entirely minimise any chance of an infection. I will proceed to preserve the scenario under continuous assessment and adapt our actions as essential.”

Cleeve Park College, Sidcup

Regardless of some pupils remaining sent dwelling, Cleeve Park School remains open up.

A assertion on the school’s wesbite states: “We have no verified circumstances of coronavirus and have taken guidance from Public Overall health England that the college should really keep on being open up and all college students must go to if they are effectively.

“Any pupils who are unwell and show the symptoms of fever, cough, cold or respiratory issues really should remain at residence and make contact with 111 for assistance.

“If the predicament changes we will provide updates.”

Winchmore University, Enfield

The college despatched a member of employees and pupils dwelling as a “precautionary measure” on Tuesday, February 25.

But on Wednesday, they had been invited to return to college “as there is no possibility of an infection”, in accordance to a assertion on the educational facilities web page.

Ashcroft Technological innovation Academy, Putney

The college is thought to have sent residence extra than 20 workers and pupils after a 50 percent-term ski journey to Northern Italy as a precautionary measure.

Pinner Significant School, Harrow

10 pupils and 4 associates of team at Pinner High Faculty in Harrow were sent property after emotion unwell with coronavirus-like symptoms.

They had just returned from Northern Italy which is a person of the worst hit regions in Europe for the virus.

Thomas’s Battersea, Wandsworth

There are stories that four pupils at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s South West London faculty are in self-isolation at house more than fears they may well have coronavirus.

It is comprehended the Thomas’s Battersea pupils have been despatched home awaiting test benefits.

Two of the children described flu-like indicators following a excursion to northern Italy, as claimed by the Mirror .

None of the young children at the school the place George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, are pupils have been verified to have caught coronavirus.