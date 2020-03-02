[london-coronavirus-live:-2-new-instances-in-the-capital-confirmed-as-additional-universities-shut]

At the very least two Londoners are between the 13 new individuals verified to have contracted coronavirus more than the weekend.

A teacher at Wimbledon University is comprehended to have contracted the Covid-19 strain of the perhaps lethal virus whilst on holiday in Italy during the February half-time period. Italy is even now suffering from the third-worst outbreak of the virus soon after China and South Korea.

Meanwhile a clinician at Mount Vernon Clinic is also confirmed to have contracted the virus. NHS officers ended up swift to be certain no person, both clients or personnel, who were in speak to with the clinician have also contracted coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a COBRA conference later today (March 2) to draft an emergency strategy immediately after the selection of confirmed circumstances in the United kingdom just about doubled more than the weekend.

For the most recent updates on the coronavirus and how it impacts London, abide by updates on our reside website down below.

If you have info to share, you should connect with�207 293 2526 or electronic mail [email protected]