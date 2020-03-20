London coronavirus: London Underground and bus ticket refund policy outlined by TfL

Transport for London is working to support customers seeking refunds for travel cards.

Government advice means that many Londoners are working from home instead of travelling to work.

And those who’ve bought weekly, monthly, or even yearly travel cards are worried about being out of pocket.

A Transport for London spokesperson told MyLondon: “Following the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), we are doing what we can to support customers who are impacted and need to self-isolate or work from home.

“While the vast majority of our customers now use pay as you go to travel around London, any customers who have a season ticket loaded onto an Oyster card and require a refund can always contact our Customer Services team on 0343 222 1234.

“We are also waiving the £5 admin fee when processing refunds for customers who are following government guidance to self-isolate or work from home.”

The statement comes after TfL confirmed that 40 London Underground stations are to close.

The Waterloo & City line service will stop from Friday (March 19).

The TfL spokesperson also offered the following advice:

When a refund is requested, the Oyster card will be cancelled and a refund given

Customers who use weekly or monthly travelcards should consider switching to pay as you go, ideally using contactless, as they will also benefit from weekly capping

As TfL is having to work differently at the current time, customers will need to bear with us while we process refunds as they may take longer than usual to process.

For refunds you can visit the TfL website here.

