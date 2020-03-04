[london-coronavirus:-londoners-will-not-be-capable-to-see-the-new-james-bond-movie-for-one-more-7-months]

Release of the new James Bond movie has been postponed for 7 months as coronavirus fears sweep across the globe.

This implies Londoners will not likely be ready to see the movie till the a great deal later release date of November 12 this 12 months.

It was originally meant to be launched on April 3.

This comes right after the founders of two common 007 enthusiast web pages termed for the release to be postponed due to coronavirus.

In an open letter released on the internet site MI6 HQ , James Webpage, co-founder of MI6 and MI6 Private journal, and David Leigh, founder of The James Bond Dossier, mentioned: “Following enduring three delays in creation by now, it is by no signifies uncomplicated to say this: the launch of No Time To Die really should be postponed.

“With the coronavirus reaching pandemic standing, it is time to put public wellbeing previously mentioned marketing and advertising release schedules and the charge of canceling publicity activities.”

A statement posted on the formal James Bond Twitter account browse: “MGM, Common and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, declared now that soon after watchful thing to consider and thorough evaluation of the worldwide theatrical market, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until eventually November 2020.

“The film will be launched in the United kingdom on November 12, 2020 with all over the world launch dates to adhere to, such as the US start on November 25, 2020.”





