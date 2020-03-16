London coronavirus map: Exactly how quite a few constructive Covid-19 scenarios there are in your borough

London has been declared “a couple of months” ahead of the rest of the British isles in the coronavirus pandemic as 73 new sufferers are identified with covid-19.

While screening has been minimal to individuals in clinic, the British isles nevertheless experienced 152 new confirmed conditions as of 9am on Monday (March 16), with 152 new situations announced.

There are now 1,196 cases in London, 480 of which are in London by itself.

Kensington and Chelsea has the most situations in London, 43, and the second-most in the country. Westminster has the third most in the British isles, with 37.

Out of London’s 32 boroughs, 24 have 10 or more cases every single of the covid-19 strain of coronavirus. London alone now accounts for nearly one particular third of all the scenarios in the country as Boris Johnson identified as it “a few weeks in advance” at his initial day-to-day coronavirus press conference.

50 percent a trillion has been wiped off the country’s FTSE index more than the last 3 weeks, with Monday (March 16) bringing one more big loss of £117 million.

Staff throughout the countr,y but especially in London, have been instructed to function at household if attainable and prevent pubs, theatres and identical social venues.

Stopping just shy of a total lockdown observed in other European nations around the world, the Primary Minister said the populace is “mature sufficient” to determine for itself and that he failed to will need to drive pubs and venues to shut.

Browse Far more

Related Content

Browse Far more

Similar Posts

Boris Johnson also mentioned “pointless” visits to good friends and relatives in care residences must stop and that total family members need to remain at residence for 14 times if even just one man or woman in the dwelling suffers from either a new persistent cough or a high fever.

The Primary Minister said: “You can just take it from what we have just said about averting all unwanted get hold of for those people unique teams the really solid advice that we are giving to people today to avoid unwanted get hold of with the around-70s, these with distinct wellbeing ailments – definitely, we do not want to see people unnecessarily going to care houses.”

Below is our interactive map with the hottest number of situations in each and every borough.

Educational facilities are becoming instructed to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic irrespective of even further social distancing steps announced by the Authorities.

Boris Johnson stopped quick of announcing school closures – telling a push briefing that while the actions will stay “beneath overview”, it is “significantly far better” they now continue to be open up.

It arrives soon after unions representing academics,who fulfilled with the Training Secretary on Monday, warned that it was “probably” a quantity of educational facilities will be forced to close owing to a absence of employees.

Down below is a table demonstrating all the confirmed coronavirus instances in every borough ranked from the very least to most infections.

Metropolis of London figures have been amalgamated into these for Hackney by government statisticians.

Borough Quantity of scenarios as of 9am on Monday (March 16) Kingston upon Thames 2 Redbridge 2 Richmond on Thames 2 Newham 3 Croydon 4 Waltham Forest 4 Havering 5 Bexley 8 Enfield 8 Barking and Dagenham 10 Bromley 11 Islington 11 Sutton 11 Hounslow 12 Merton 12 Tower Hamlets 12 Hillingdon 13 Harrow 14 Haringey 16 Lewisham 17 Ealing 18 Greenwich 18 Brent 20 Hackney and the Metropolis of London 20 Wandsworth 20 Hammersmith and Fulham 21 Camden 22 Barnet 25 Lambeth 26 Southwark 33 Westminster 37 Kensington and Chelsea 43 Complete 480

We have set up a Facebook group for London residents to share details and assistance which advantages the local community and assists retain men and women risk-free about the current pandemic.

Remember to sign up for this team to share data, locate out additional and offer or get support in the neighborhood neighborhood if it really is necessary.

Sign up for the London Coronavirus Updates group right here.