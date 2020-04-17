London coronavirus map: In which every coronavirus case is in London as city death toll hits 3,522

The confirmed quantity of coronavirus situations in London is nonetheless continuing to increase.

Figures launched on Friday (April 16) present 20,125 people today in London have contracted Covid-19.

Regrettably, 3,522 of individuals have died.

In England a even more 738 men and women, who tested favourable for coronavirus have died, bringing the total variety of verified described fatalities in hospitals in England to 13,134.

An NHS England spokesperson mentioned: “Individuals ended up aged concerning 32 and 101 many years old. 30 of the 738 people (aged between 34 and 92 a long time old) experienced no identified underlying overall health condition. Their households have been educated.”

In the United kingdom, 438,991 people today have examined optimistic for Covid-19, of which 14,576 have died in hospitals.

The London borough with the most conditions is Brent with 1,126, adopted intently by Croydon with 1,082 scenarios.

Along with Barnet (1,035), Southwark (1,026) and Lambeth (970) these make up the top rated 5 most infected boroughs.

Richmond upon Thames is the borough with the minimum quantity of coronavirus situations with 304.

Hover in excess of each individual borough in the map under to discover out how quite a few circumstances there are. The darker the color indicates there are extra confirmed conditions.

Here is the comprehensive checklist of boroughs and the numbers of infected:

Barking and Dagenham 371 Barnet 1,035 Bexley 480 Brent 1,126 Bromley 842 Camden 474 Croydon 1,082 Ealing 831 Enfield 616 Greenwich 533 Hackney and City of London 550 Hammersmith and Fulham 417 Haringey 472 Harrow 724 Havering 524 Hillingdon 571 Hounslow 530 Islington 352 Kensington and Chelsea 389 Kingston on Thames 330 Lambeth 970 Lewisham 752 Merton 543 Newham 834 Redbridge 566 Richmond upon Thames 304 Southwark 1,026 Sutton 519 Tower Hamlets 535 Waltham Forest 606 Wandsworth 786 Westminster 525

