London coronavirus map: London scenarios double as each borough has at least just one Covid-19 situation

London’s coronavirus instances almost doubled overnight as just about every solitary borough now has at minimum one particular verified coronavirus infection.

There are now 313 verified Covid-19 diagnoses in London, up from 167 the day in advance of. Quite a few boroughs have also observed the variety of instances additional than double in their areas.

Southwark, which had 13 cases on Friday (March 13) now has 28, the 2nd-most for any area authority in the nation.

It overtook Kensington and Chelsea, which experienced formerly experienced the most scenarios in London. In spite of an maximize of of six to 27 confirmed instances, it is now in 2nd put.

Newham, the only borough to have had no conditions now has one. Croydon and Redbridge also have just a single case of the virus which has currently claimed 21 life in the Uk, 8 in London.

Lambeth saw the greatest improve, from 9 scenarios to 25, the 3rd best in the metropolis.

Westminster had 11 new verified instances, taking it to 24 and Ealing and Brent both equally experienced 10 new instances overnight, achieving a full of 18 and 14 respectively.

The spread of the virus at an at any time rising fee has led to criticism from the government for far more stringent measures not getting taken like cancellation of general public gatherings, lockdowns on flights and cities and closing of schools like other European nations all around us.

Beneath is our interactive map exhibiting how many instances are in each London borough

But on Sunday (March 15), Well being Secretary Matt Hancock announced elderly folks will be asked to isolate them selves in their homes for up to 4 months.

Frequent doorstep deliveries of groceries, medication and other supplies will be despatched to the aged through the quarantine envisioned “in the coming months”.

He also confirmed that ministers were being in search of to give law enforcement powers to arrest and forcibly quarantine men and women who are unwell with the virus but are not self-isolating.

“We are likely to choose the powers to make sure that we can quarantine folks if they are a threat to general public wellbeing, indeed, and that’s vital,” he explained to the Andrew Marr Clearly show on the BBC.

“I doubt that essentially we will will need to use it considerably, simply because folks have been incredibly responsible.”

Warning that we are just at the start off of the virus as it appears to be to distribute almost unchecked. Mr Hancock explained the measures are “very, very major and they will disrupt the common life of practically most people in the country”.

In a further war-like measure, Key Minister Boris Johnson will individually urge suppliers to shift their generation traces to start off building ventilators, as the NHS prepares for a sizeable improve in conditions of Covid-19.

Beneath is a desk displaying all the conditions of coronavirus in every single borough rated from the very least instances to most.

The Town of London’s statistics are amalgamated with Hackney as it has a inhabitants of fewer than 8,000 men and women.

Borough Confirmed COVID-19 situations Metropolis of London Newham 1 Croydon 1 Redbridge 1 Havering 2 Richmond upon Thames 2 Waltham Forest 2 Kingston upon Thames 2 Islington 3 Bexley 5 Enfield 5 Barking and Dagenham 5 Bromley 5 Merton 5 Lewisham 6 Sutton 6 Hillingdon 7 Tower Hamlets 8 Haringey 9 Wandsworth 9 Greenwich 10 Harrow 10 Hammersmith and Fulham 10 Hounslow 10 Hackney and the Town of London 11 Brent 14 Ealing 18 Camden 19 Barnet 23 Westminster 24 Lambeth 25 Kensington and Chelsea 27 Southwark 28 Overall 313

