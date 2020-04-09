London coronavirus map: Specific quantity of favourable scenarios in just about every borough as total passes 15,000

Understanding this pandemic is just one of the most important challenges confronted by authorities and customers of the public alike at the instant.
New areas of this deadly virus are becoming learned every day such as the way it spreads by our communities.
Community Health England are a important support for individuals striving to get to grips with it all.
Each day they release data about the range of confirmed conditions across the country, damaged down by community authority.
This exhibits that there are now a total of 15,217 men and women confirmed to have been examined positive for the virus in London.
Also from this we can map its spread across the city and see which parts have been worst strike.
Brent is the borough with the greatest quantity of verified situations with 880.
This is followed by Croydon (813), Southwark (794), Barnet (788) and Lambeth (766).
The least afflicted boroughs, according to selection of persons screening constructive for an infection, are Kingston (229), Richmond (235), Barking and Dagenham (269), Islington (279) and Kensington and Chelsea (301).
This arrives as it was declared a further more 213 sufferers being dealt with at London hospitals have died.
This now delivers the dying toll in the money to 2,120.
Hover above each individual borough in the map underneath to come across out how quite a few cases there are in just about every borough. The darker the colour implies there are a lot more verified situations.
The total listing of London boroughs with the quantity of verified scenarios of coronavirus, purchased from least to most:
Kingston upon Thames – 229
Richmond on Thames – 235
Barking and Dagenham – 269
Islington – 279
Kensington and Chelsea – 301
Hammersmith and Fulham – 313
Sutton – 324
Haringey – 333
Havering – 342
Bexley – 343
Camden – 356
Hounslow – 396
Redbridge – 400
Greenwich – 410
Hillingdon – 410
Enfield – 414
Merton – 417
Tower Hamlets – 428
Westminster – 428
Hackney and the Town of London – 444
Waltham Forest – 463
Harrow – 549
Ealing – 589
Lewisham – 617
Bromley – 620
Wandsworth – 625
Newham – 642
Lambeth – 766
Barnet – 788
Southwark – 794
Croydon – 813
Brent – 880
