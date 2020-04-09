London coronavirus map: Specific quantity of favourable scenarios in just about every borough as total passes 15,000

Understanding this pandemic is just one of the most important challenges confronted by authorities and customers of the public alike at the instant.

New areas of this deadly virus are becoming learned every day such as the way it spreads by our communities.

Community Health England are a important support for individuals striving to get to grips with it all.

Each day they release data about the range of confirmed conditions across the country, damaged down by community authority.

This exhibits that there are now a total of 15,217 men and women confirmed to have been examined positive for the virus in London.

Also from this we can map its spread across the city and see which parts have been worst strike.

Brent is the borough with the greatest quantity of verified situations with 880.

This is followed by Croydon (813), Southwark (794), Barnet (788) and Lambeth (766).

The least afflicted boroughs, according to selection of persons screening constructive for an infection, are Kingston (229), Richmond (235), Barking and Dagenham (269), Islington (279) and Kensington and Chelsea (301).

This arrives as it was declared a further more 213 sufferers being dealt with at London hospitals have died.

This now delivers the dying toll in the money to 2,120.

Hover above each individual borough in the map underneath to come across out how quite a few cases there are in just about every borough. The darker the colour implies there are a lot more verified situations.

The total listing of London boroughs with the quantity of verified scenarios of coronavirus, purchased from least to most:

Kingston upon Thames – 229

Richmond on Thames – 235

Barking and Dagenham – 269

Islington – 279

Kensington and Chelsea – 301

Hammersmith and Fulham – 313

Sutton – 324

Haringey – 333

Havering – 342

Bexley – 343

Camden – 356

Hounslow – 396

Redbridge – 400

Greenwich – 410

Hillingdon – 410

Enfield – 414

Merton – 417

Tower Hamlets – 428

Westminster – 428

Hackney and the Town of London – 444

Waltham Forest – 463

Harrow – 549

Ealing – 589

Lewisham – 617

Bromley – 620

Wandsworth – 625

Newham – 642

Lambeth – 766

Barnet – 788

Southwark – 794

Croydon – 813

Brent – 880

