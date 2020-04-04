London coronavirus map: The actual variety of instances in just about every borough as money full hits 10,764

The most up-to-date figures from Public Wellbeing England clearly show that the number of coronavirus circumstances in London is obtaining shut to 11,000.

As of 9am on April 4, the confirmed instances in the British isles has reached 41,903.

In London 10,764 folks have analyzed good for the virus.

Sadly the Uk demise toll rose by 708 right away, reaching 4,313.

Figures have now been unveiled to present in which in London all the circumstances are.

Brent has the most confirmed situations, reaching 663 even though Barnet also has a lot of circumstances with 589.

Kingston and Richmond in South West London have the fewest instances with 144 and 175 respectively.

The range of situations in every London borough

How numerous situations of coronavirus have been confirmed the place you stay?

Barking and Dagenham 183 Barnet 589 Bexley 221 Brent 663 Bromley 434 Camden 263 Croydon 515 Ealing 445 Enfield 300 Greenwich 283 Hackney and Town of London 304 Hammersmith and Fulham 230 Haringey 246 Harrow 422 Havering 194 Hillingdon 295 Hounslow 285 Islington 226 Kensington and Chelsea 240 Kingston upon Thames 144 Lambeth 577 Lewisham 408 Merton 271 Newham 412 Redbridge 252 Richmond on Thames 175 Southwark 586 Sutton 208 Tower Hamlets 288 Waltham Forest 313 Wandsworth 454 Westminster 338

The news will come as the United kingdom is on its second weekend in lockdown.

With strict actions in place to continue to be indoors and retain to social distancing regulations, there is hope that the UK’s situations will get started to plateau pretty soon, according to governing administration scientific advisor Professor Neil Ferguson.

