London coronavirus map: The boroughs with the most Covid-19 conditions as United kingdom whole hits 60,733

There are now far more than 14,000 coronavirus situations in London, the newest official figures exhibit.

Publish Health and fitness England knowledge produced on Wednesday (April 8) night introduced that there are now 14,355 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the cash – an improve of 977 on to Tuesday’s update.

Across the British isles, there are now 60,733 confirmed conditions.

So far, a complete of 7,097 folks have died in the Uk.

Figures published by NHS England on Wednesday present Brent as the London borough with the most confirmed scenarios (853).

The location with the least amount of conditions is Kingston on Thames with 212.

This update comes as a new national survey has discovered the London boroughs with the most persons flouting covid-19 remain residence polices.

In accordance to the Evergeen Lifestyle study, in partnership with the University of Manchester and College of Liverpool, a huge 21 for each cent of Enfield inhabitants are not remaining at house.

That compares to an typical throughout the funds of just 6.2 for every cent of people today who admitted in the survey that they are not following the directive to remain at residence, excluding critical employees for whom journey outside the house the residence is permitted.

In the most recent figures produced by the NHS England, a even more 201 people today who examined good for coronavirus have regrettably died in London hospitals.

The announcement was produced at all over 2pm on Wednesday (April 8), and delivers the whole verified deaths in London to 1,907.

These latest figures are these that have been built available to the NHS England concerning 5pm on Monday, April 6, and 5pm Tuesday, April 7.

This does not necessarily mean that the 201 clients died in this 24 hour interval, and fatalities may possibly have happened in the preceding days or weeks.

