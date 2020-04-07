London coronavirus map: The boroughs with the most Covid-19 instances as total hits 13,378

There are extra than 13,000 coronavirus instances in London, newest figures demonstrate.

Figures releases on Tuesday (April 7) clearly show that there are now 13,378 confirmed instances of Covid-19 in the money, up from 12,636 the working day just before.

Throughout the Uk, there are now a lot more than 55,000 verified circumstances.

So much, a full of 6,159 folks have died in the British isles and the full number of life shed in London has now reached 1,577.

Figures printed by NHS England on Tuesday demonstrate Brent as the London borough with the most confirmed scenarios (819).

The area with the the very least sum of scenarios is Kingston on Thames with 199.

Hover about every borough in the map below to discover out how a lot of conditions there are. The darker the color means there are more confirmed situations.

It will come soon after Key Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday (April 5) with persistent signs or symptoms of coronavirus.

He is at the moment in St Thomas’ Medical center in London and in a steady ailment.

A No 10 spokesperson stated the PM remains in “superior spirits”.

Read Additional

Linked Article content

Read Extra

Connected Content

A spokesperson from Downing Road explained: “The Key Minister has been steady overnight and stays in fantastic spirits. He is receiving typical oxygen treatment method and is breathing without the need of any other assistance.

“He has not necessary mechanical air flow or non-invasive respiratory guidance.”

The quantity of situations in each and every London borough

How a lot of circumstances of coronavirus have been verified exactly where you are living?

Barking and Dagenham 222 Barnet 717 Bexley 274 Brent 819 Bromley 547 Camden 321 Croydon 689 Ealing 533 Enfield 370 Greenwich 337 Hackney and Town of London 365 Hammersmith and Fulham 286 Haringey 308 Harrow 500 Havering 273 Hillingdon 366 Hounslow 361 Islington 268 Kensington and Chelsea 278 Kingston on Thames 199 Lambeth 698 Lewisham 516 Merton 358 Newham 535 Redbridge 319 Richmond on Thames 213 Southwark 710 Sutton 287 Tower Hamlets 361 Waltham Forest 393 Wandsworth 557 Westminster 398

To verify the most up-to-date coronavirus scenarios in your spot, enter your postcode to our handy widget here:

For the most up to day coronavirus advice and figures, simply click here.

Have you been influenced by coronavirus in your element of London? If so, e mail mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com