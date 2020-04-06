London coronavirus map: The correct range of instances in each individual borough as Uk full hits 51,608

The most recent figures from Community Wellbeing England clearly show that the range of coronavirus instances in London has now attain 12,636.

These are the verified variety of scenarios in the funds as of 9am on Monday, April 6. The United kingdom full has now climbed to 51,608.

Regrettably England’s death toll rose by 403 overnight, reaching 4,897 in total. 129 of these fatalities were being in the funds alone.

Figures have now been produced to present where by in London all the cases are.

Brent has the most confirmed situations, reaching 759, whilst Lambeth also has the next optimum amount of scenarios with 671.

Kingston and Richmond in South West London have the fewest situations with 169 and 200 respectively.

Examine Much more

Related Article content

Read through Far more

Connected Articles

The range of cases in each London borough

How numerous circumstances of coronavirus have been confirmed wherever you dwell?

Barking and Dagenham 211 Barnet 666 Bexley 250 Brent 759 Bromley 521 Camden 298 Croydon 620 Ealing 503 Enfield 350 Greenwich 322 Hackney and Town of London 362 Hammersmith and Fulham 266 Haringey 285 Harrow 469 Havering 248 Hillingdon 348 Hounslow 338 Islington 257 Kensington and Chelsea 272 Kingston upon Thames 169 Lambeth 671 Lewisham 490 Merton 316 Newham 530 Redbridge 311 Richmond upon Thames 200 Southwark 685 Sutton 262 Tower Hamlets 359 Waltham Forest 389 Wandsworth 526 Westminster 383

The news comes as the Uk virtually reaches two months in lockdown.

To check out the most up-to-date coronavirus instances in your area, enter your postcode to our useful widget below:

For the most up to day coronavirus tips and figures, click right here.

Have you been afflicted by coronavirus in your aspect of London? If so, electronic mail mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com