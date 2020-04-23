London coronavirus map: The exact variety of Covid-19 cases across all London boroughs as full reaches 22,767

Throughout the cash the total figure of confirmed scenarios has crept up to 22,767 and now one more 89 deaths have been declared by hospitals.

The borough with the greatest quantity of proven contaminated is Brent with 1,276. The North West London borough is adopted by Croydon (1,253), Southwark (1,126), Barnet (1,126) and Lambeth (1,063).

The the very least strike boroughs are Richmond upon Thames (347), Islington (387), Kingston on Thames (401), Kensington and Chelsea (423) and Barking and Dagenham (428).

Across the nation currently (Thursday, April 23) a different 514 who tested favourable for the virus died in medical center bringing the total fatalities in England to 16,786. With the sheer selection of deaths it is uncomplicated to get dropped in the scale of this tragedy. But each and every loss of life is a person with spouse and children, buddies and right up until lately a entire daily life.

The amount of cases in every borough is:

Richmond upon Thames – 347

Islington – 387

Kingston upon Thames – 401

Kensington and Chelsea – 423

Barking and Dagenham – 428

Hammersmith and Fulham – 504

Haringey – 509

Camden – 537

Bexley – 560

Westminster – 570

Tower Hamlets – 578

Hackney – 580

Greenwich – 587

Havering – 587

Hounslow – 601

Sutton – 609

Merton – 615

Redbridge – 625

Hillingdon – 667

Waltham Forest – 677

Enfield – 755

Harrow – 818

Lewisham – 854

Wandsworth – 871

Newham – 898

Bromley – 953

Ealing – 973

Lambeth – 1,063

Barnet – 1,119

Southwark – 1,126

Croydon – 1,253

Brent – 1,276

