London coronavirus map: The exact variety of Covid-19 cases across all London boroughs as full reaches 22,767

Bypaulagriffin on April 23, 2020
London coronavirus map: The exact number of cases in every London borough as capital death toll hits 3,509

Throughout the cash the total figure of confirmed scenarios has crept up to 22,767 and now one more 89 deaths have been declared by hospitals.

The borough with the greatest quantity of proven contaminated is Brent with 1,276. The North West London borough is adopted by Croydon (1,253), Southwark (1,126), Barnet (1,126) and Lambeth (1,063).

The the very least strike boroughs are Richmond upon Thames (347), Islington (387), Kingston on Thames (401), Kensington and Chelsea (423) and Barking and Dagenham (428).

Across the nation currently (Thursday, April 23) a different 514 who tested favourable for the virus died in medical center bringing the total fatalities in England to 16,786. With the sheer selection of deaths it is uncomplicated to get dropped in the scale of this tragedy. But each and every loss of life is a person with spouse and children, buddies and right up until lately a entire daily life.

You can hover your mouse more than the map under to see where every single coronavirus case is in each and every London borough. The darker the color, the additional contaminated the borough is.

The amount of cases in every borough is:

  • Richmond upon Thames – 347
  • Islington – 387
  • Kingston upon Thames – 401
  • Kensington and Chelsea – 423
  • Barking and Dagenham – 428
  • Hammersmith and Fulham – 504
  • Haringey – 509
  • Camden – 537
  • Bexley – 560
  • Westminster – 570
  • Tower Hamlets – 578
  • Hackney – 580
  • Greenwich – 587
  • Havering – 587
  • Hounslow – 601
  • Sutton – 609
  • Merton – 615
  • Redbridge – 625
  • Hillingdon – 667
  • Waltham Forest – 677
  • Enfield – 755
  • Harrow – 818
  • Lewisham – 854
  • Wandsworth – 871
  • Newham – 898
  • Bromley – 953
  • Ealing – 973
  • Lambeth – 1,063
  • Barnet – 1,119
  • Southwark – 1,126
  • Croydon – 1,253
  • Brent – 1,276

To check out the most current coronavirus cases in your place, enter your postcode to our useful widget here:

For the most up to date coronavirus guidance and figures, click on listed here.
Have you been afflicted by coronavirus in your component of London? If so, email charlie.jones@reachplc.com

