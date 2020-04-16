London coronavirus map: The place just about every coronavirus situation is in London as town demise toll hits 3,377

The verified quantity of coronavirus conditions in London is nonetheless continuing to rise.

Figures unveiled on Thursday (April 16) display 19,511 individuals in London have contracted Covid-19.

Regrettably, 3,377 of those people have died.

In the Uk, 103,093 individuals have tested optimistic for Covid-19, of which 13,729 have died in hospitals.

The London borough with the most instances is Brent with 1,086, though Croydon is not also considerably behind with 1,050.

Barnet (1,001), Southwark (1,001) and Lambeth (950) make up the leading five most contaminated boroughs.

Richmond upon Thames is the borough with the minimum sum of coronavirus instances with 297.

A further 740 deaths in England ended up announced on Thursday, April 16 bringing the complete number of verified noted fatalities in hospitals to 12,396.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “Patients have been aged among 28 and 103 many years aged. 40 of the 740 individuals (aged involving 45 and 93 a long time aged) had no identified underlying health and fitness affliction. Their households have been knowledgeable.”

Here is the comprehensive checklist of boroughs and the figures of infected:

Barking and Dagenham 355 Barnet 1,001 Bexley 462 Brent 1,086 Bromley 815 Camden 455 Croydon 1,050 Ealing 802 Enfield 570 Greenwich 509 Hackney and City of London 537 Hammersmith and Fulham 405 Haringey 428 Harrow 696 Havering 505 Hillingdon 554 Hounslow 509 Islington 337 Kensington and Chelsea 376 Kingston on Thames 317 Lambeth 950 Lewisham 732 Merton 526 Newham 809 Redbridge 548 Richmond on Thames 297 Southwark 1,001 Sutton 500 Tower Hamlets 517 Waltham Forest 586 Wandsworth 766 Westminster 510

