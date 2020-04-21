London coronavirus map: The precise number of scenarios in each individual London borough as capital’s death toll hits 3,641

Practically 130,000 people today throughout the United kingdom have now analyzed good for coronavirus, and there have been 823 extra fatalities in Uk hospitals.

In England, a even further 778 individuals who analyzed favourable have died from Covid-19, bringing the nations around the world variety of claimed fatalities in hospitals in the nation to 15,607.

The full number of deaths in London hospitals has now climbed to 3,641, according to figures released today (Tuesday, April 21) by NHS England.

A more 132 people today have been verified to have died in hospital from Covid-19 in London the place the total selection of noted infections is now 22,072, in accordance to present-day announcement from the Section for Health and fitness and Social Care.

Even though there is hope that the an infection rate is now stabilising, five boroughs in London have much more than 1,000 verified situations of the virus.

Brent has the most in the money, with 1,238 scenarios, followed by Croydon (1,214), Southwark (1,098), Barnet (1,095) and Lambeth (1,037).

Richmond upon Thames has the least selection of verified coronavirus instances (335), though Islington, and Kingston on Thames also have much less than 400 conditions.

Confirmed cases in Barking and Dagenham have risen earlier mentioned 400 for the initially time according to this most recent update.

Hover over each individual borough in the map down below to uncover out how several circumstances there are. The darker the colour usually means there are much more confirmed circumstances:

This is the full record of boroughs and the quantities of contaminated:

Barking and Dagenham

408

Barnet

1095

Bexley

541

Brent 1,238 Bromley 927 Camden

521

Croydon 1,214 Ealing 932 Enfield

713

Greenwich

572

Hackney and City of London

581

Hammersmith and Fulham

489

Haringey

491

Harrow 791 Havering

569

Hillingdon

635

Hounslow

584

Islington

377

Kensington and Chelsea

417

Kingston on Thames 412 Lambeth

1,037

Lewisham

826

Merton

591

Newham

878

Redbridge

600

Richmond on Thames

335

Southwark 1,098 Sutton

595

Tower Hamlets

560

Waltham Forest

656

Wandsworth

854

Westminster

563