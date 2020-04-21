London coronavirus map: The precise number of scenarios in each individual London borough as capital’s death toll hits 3,641

Practically 130,000 people today throughout the United kingdom have now analyzed good for coronavirus, and there have been 823 extra fatalities in Uk hospitals.
In England, a even further 778 individuals who analyzed favourable have died from Covid-19, bringing the nations around the world variety of claimed fatalities in hospitals in the nation to 15,607.
The full number of deaths in London hospitals has now climbed to 3,641, according to figures released today (Tuesday, April 21) by NHS England.
A more 132 people today have been verified to have died in hospital from Covid-19 in London the place the total selection of noted infections is now 22,072, in accordance to present-day announcement from the Section for Health and fitness and Social Care.
Even though there is hope that the an infection rate is now stabilising, five boroughs in London have much more than 1,000 verified situations of the virus.
Brent has the most in the money, with 1,238 scenarios, followed by Croydon (1,214), Southwark (1,098), Barnet (1,095) and Lambeth (1,037).
Richmond upon Thames has the least selection of verified coronavirus instances (335), though Islington, and Kingston on Thames also have much less than 400 conditions.
Confirmed cases in Barking and Dagenham have risen earlier mentioned 400 for the initially time according to this most recent update.
Hover over each individual borough in the map down below to uncover out how several circumstances there are. The darker the colour usually means there are much more confirmed circumstances:
This is the full record of boroughs and the quantities of contaminated:
Barking and Dagenham
408
Barnet
1095
Bexley
541
Brent 1,238 Bromley 927 Camden
521
Croydon 1,214 Ealing 932 Enfield
713
Greenwich
572
Hackney and City of London
581
Hammersmith and Fulham
489
Haringey
491
Harrow 791 Havering
569
Hillingdon
635
Hounslow
584
Islington
377
Kensington and Chelsea
417
Kingston on Thames 412 Lambeth
1,037
Lewisham
826
Merton
591
Newham
878
Redbridge
600
Richmond on Thames
335
Southwark 1,098 Sutton
595
Tower Hamlets
560
Waltham Forest
656
Wandsworth
854
Westminster
563