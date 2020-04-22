London coronavirus map: The specific number of conditions in each individual London borough as British isles loss of life toll surges around 18,000

Above 133,000 folks have tested beneficial for coronavirus in the Uk.

In London the figure for optimistic assessments stands at 22,352.

A total of five boroughs in London now have a lot more than 1,000 verified circumstances of the virus.

The whole number of fatalities in London has now climbed to 4,211, according to figures released these days (Wednesday, April 22) by General public Health England. In the relaxation of the British isles, there have now been 18,100 deaths due to the virus.

Brent has the most in the cash, with 1,254 scenarios, adopted by Croydon (1,226), Southwark (1,105), Barnet (1,101) and Lambeth (1,047).

The South West borough of Richmond has the next least variety of verified coronavirus cases (342), even though the lowest is the Metropolis of London (13).

Hover around the map to obtain out how numerous conditions there are in each and every London borough. The darker the colour, the much more infected the borough is:

Here is the full checklist of boroughs and the numbers of infected:

Barking and Dagenham 418 Barnet 1101 Bexley 549 Brent 1254 Bromley 942 Camden 531 City of London 13 Croydon 1226 Ealing 953 Enfield 723 Greenwich 579 Hackney 572 Hammersmith and Fulham 495 Haringey 505 Harrow 803 Havering 574 Hillingdon 655 Hounslow 593 Islington 377 Kensington and Chelsea 419 Kingston on Thames 390 Lambeth 1047 Lewisham 837 Merton 602 Newham 885 Redbridge 610

To verify the most recent coronavirus scenarios in your space, enter your postcode to our handy widget here:

Have you been affected by coronavirus in your component of London? If so, electronic mail mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com