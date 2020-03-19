London coronavirus: Massive queues from 6am at supermarkets as stress obtaining carries on

Massive queues of men and women have been forming exterior supermarkets throughout London prior to they experienced even opened as panic shopping for proceeds.

It is recognized a queue of 300 individuals experienced shaped exterior an Asda on the Isle of Puppies by 6am on Thursday, March 19 – before the retailer experienced opened.

Studies from other elements of London suggest that in some scenarios people today have been sleeping in their vehicles to get to the retailers early.

Equivalent scenes are staying described from outlets throughout the metropolis like in New Cross Gate, Twickenham and Brentford.

Even the focused hour for elderly persons has observed equivalent chaos with a single Ilford female reporting that her trolley of groceries was taken from 1 of the aisles right after she still left it for a second to discover a little something.

People wait around to get in the Isle of Canine Asda initial point this morning

(Graphic: Nick Claxton)

Yesterday a assortment of supermarkets launched acquire limitations on sure objects in an energy to stem the worry shopping for.

Tesco has absent as much as imposing a three product limit on all items in their retailers.

Go through More

Connected Content

Rumours are circulating that London could go into lockdown like other big affected towns such as Paris, New York and Berlin.

To test the newest coronavirus conditions in your spot, enter your postcode to our useful widget listed here:



For the most up to day coronavirus advice and figures, click here.

Have you been impacted by coronavirus in your portion of London? If so, electronic mail mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com