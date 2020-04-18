London coronavirus: ‘Much loved’ British Transport Law enforcement detective dies soon after Covid-19 disease

A serving London detective from the British Transport Police has tragically died subsequent signs of coronavirus.

Detective Constable John Coker, 53, was admitted to hospital following falling ill on Sunday, March 22.

The dad-of-a few was transferred to an intensive care unit to get treatment method but irrespective of the finest attempts of professional medical personnel Mr Coker’s overall health did not improve. He regrettably handed absent on Friday, April 17.

BTP chief constable Paul Crowther has paid out tribute to “charismatic, kind and thoughtful” Detective Coker on behalf of the power.

He mentioned: “My feelings are with John’s loved ones, for whom the very last three weeks have been unbelievably tricky and who will be battling to deal with this most distressing result.

“Nearby colleagues have been in continuous contact with John’s spouse and will pass on the heartfelt condolences of us all. BTP will carry on that support about the coming days, months and months.

“Understandably this is a really challenging time for John’s wife and relatives and they have asked for privateness. My thoughts are also with the a lot of officers and personnel who worked along with John, as we each occur to conditions with this certainly awful information.”

Mr Coker served at BTP for around a 10 years and was based at the CID department at Euston, in Central London.

“He was much loved and highly regarded by all individuals he worked with”, added main constable Crowther.

“His colleagues bear in mind a person who was charismatic, kind and considerate and took anything in his stride. He will be enormously missed by all in the Power.”

