London coronavirus: New London Underground bulletins inform travellers to stay away from making use of Tube

Transportation for London has introduced new announcements on the London Underground warning people today not to travel.

The information comes as pubs, cafés and dining places are closing tonight (Friday, March 20) throughout the nation and Londoners are becoming questioned to continue being inside of and away from others as a lot as attainable.

The announcements say: “All TfL products and services are now solely focused on making sure important employees can shift all-around as needed. You need to not be employing general public transport or travelling for anything other than crucial journeys.

“We thank our buyers and personnel who are maintaining general public transportation open up for London’s significant staff.”

Listen to the new announcements below:

Tube services have currently been severely lessened, with 40 stations shut and the Waterloo and Town Line has been shut wholly.

Solutions are expected to be decreased more in the coming months but no so much services become crowded or that key staff are unable to get close to.

Congestion cost suspended

TfL has also announced all highway user charging strategies in the capital will be quickly suspended – which contains the Congestion Cost, Ultra Low Emission Zone and Lower Emission Zone.

This will come into influence so that none of the rates are in procedure from Monday (March 23) right up until even more notice.

Mayor Sadiq Khan also warned Londoners about the consequences of not subsequent federal government tips about coronavirus.

Talking to the London Assembly on Thursday (March 19), he explained: “I are unable to say this evidently more than enough. Individuals must not be travelling by any signifies unless they certainly should.

“The scientific assistance on this is extremely very clear. Londoners must be averting social conversation until certainly important.

“This features avoiding using the transportation community. I want to see more Londoners following the qualified information which usually means it’s critical that we see considerably less Londoners applying our transportation community than is presently the circumstance.”

