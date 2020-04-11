London coronavirus: Norwood Uber driver died of Covid-19 just after passenger ‘repeatedly coughed’ in his taxi

A South London Uber driver died of coronavirus immediately after a passenger “frequently coughed” in his taxi a 7 days beforehand, his brother has claimed.

Ayub Akhtar, from Norwood, was rushed to Croydon University Hospital immediately after he started coughing and getting respiratory issues shortly right after finding up the girl.

Following testing good for Covid-19 his situation deteriorated, and the 33-12 months-old was transferred to St. George’s Hospital in Tooting.

He regrettably died previous Friday (April 3).

Mr Akhtar’s brother, Yasser, told the Day-to-day Mail: “He informed us about the woman coughing powering him in his Prius a several times before and that he was concerned about it.

“Then the coughing with him commenced and he felt cold the total time. We had the central heating on all the total time to assist him.

“I could hear his distressing coughing from his bed room at night and that he was struggling for breath.”

It wasn’t right up until Mr Akhtar “could hardly breathe” that he was taken to healthcare facility.

Mr Akhtar was taken to Croydon College Healthcare facility soon after exhibiting Covid-19 signs or symptoms

(Impression: Darren Pepe)

Due to browsing limits at hospitals across the United kingdom, Mr Akhtar’s loved ones have been not ready to see him the moment he was admitted.

In a text message despatched to his spouse and children from his bed in intense care, Mr Akhtar said: “I am truly terrified… pray for me.”

‘He cherished his loved ones and we liked him’

Mr Akhtar, who lived with his mum and siblings, has been a taxi driver for the earlier seven a long time.

His brother explained: “Ayub was a tolerant guy, truly well balanced. He was a Muslim and respected anyone. He cherished his loved ones and we loved him.

“This is these a difficult time. We haven’t been permitted to see him and really do not know when we can have the funeral. In our faith, we like burials to be finished within a day or two.”

The United Non-public Hire Motorists association, who symbolize British isles non-public employ the service of motorists in the United kingdom, have commenced a Gofundme page to enable with funeral fees.

So much, additional than £5,000 has been elevated.

The page reads: “Ayub Akhtar tragically misplaced his life to Covid-19 early Friday early morning at St George’s Clinic, Tooting. He is deeply mourned by his relatives, close friends and also his a lot of comrades at United Private Use Drivers.

“Ayub and his brother Yasser assisted observed our UPHD organisation and was one particular of its most loyal supporters. He gave a lot of himself to enable other individuals and to establish our motion for modify.

“With each other with Yasser, he bravely challenged the terrible injustices of our marketplace. He stood from discrimination, fought to end exploitation and labored tirelessly so that drivers could possibly have a greater everyday living.

“We have released this fundraiser to honour Ayub’s memory and to assistance his family members defray funeral costs.”

Most current figures introduced on Friday (April 10) demonstrate a lot more than 70,000 persons have examined positive for coronavirus in the British isles, when 8,958 men and women have died.

In London, 16,011 have analyzed beneficial and 2,369 folks have died.

