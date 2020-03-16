London coronavirus: Particularly how many men and women have tested constructive in each and every London borough

Newest data demonstrating how numerous people in just about every London borough have coronavirus has been released.

The Office of Well being (DoH) and Public Wellbeing England revealed the figures on Saturday evening (March 14) and it reveals that all 32 boroughs now have described situations.

There have been 1,140 optimistic exams for coronavirus in the British isles as of 9am on Saturday, up from 798 at the similar time the prior working day.

The British isles death toll now stands at 21, with 20 deaths confirmed in England and one in Scotland.

There are 925 situations in England, 121 in Scotland, 60 in Wales and 34 in Northern Ireland.

Coronavirus has speedily unfold across the cash

In London there are 313 situations, in comparison to 167 circumstances at the similar place on Friday (March 13).

Underneath are the latest specifics for each and every borough.

The table exhibits the quantity of confirmed circumstances as of 9am on Saturday.

London borough

Confirmed conditions on March 13

Confirmed conditions on March 14

Barking and Dagenham 4 5 Barnet 14 23 Bexley 1 5 Brent 4 14 Bromley 4 5 Camden 13 19 Town of London and Hackney 5 11 Croydon 1 1 Ealing 8 18 Enfield 2 5 Greenwich 1 10 Hammersmith and Fulham 5 10 Haringey 3 9 Harrow 2 10 Havering 2 2 Hillingdon 4 7 Hounslow 5 10 Islington 1 3 Kenisngton and Chelsea 21 27 Kingston On Thames 2 2 Lambeth 9 25 Lewisham 5 6 Merton 4 5 Newham 1 Redbridge 1 1 Richmond Upon Thames 1 2 Southwark 13 28 Sutton 6 6 Tower Hamlets 6 8 Waltham Forest 1 2 Wandsworth 7 9 Westminster 13 24

Awaiting clarification in the United kingdom

The new information exhibits that every London borough now has a circumstance of coronavirus. Newham experienced been the only area not to report a good circumstance before Saturday.

Southwark has the highest variety of confirmed conditions in London with 28.

