[london-coronavirus:-sony-closes-places-of-work-for-a-7-days-just-after-worker-‘may-have-been-exposed-to-coronavirus’]

Sony Pics Amusement has closed its office in Soho amid fears of the unfold of coronavirus.

The global business enterprise would not have any verified cases, but has taken the choice to shut workplaces throughout Europe as a precaution, experiences Broadcast.

An internal notice to staff members read through: “The wellness and nicely-staying of our employees is of the utmost worth. We thought it was vital to share with you that one of our London workforce may well have been exposed to coronavirus Covid-19 specified latest travels to an affected location.

“Out of an abundance of warning, the London, Paris and Gdynia [Poland] workplaces will be shut for the remainder of the week, and personnel must perform from house.”

The offices are predicted to reopen future week, but this could improve if the employee is verified to have coronavirus.

Meanwhile, accountancy big Deloitte has built the final decision to continue to keep its London workplace open regardless of a member of staff screening good for the virus.

A quantity of other educational institutions and organizations throughout the money have shut both equally as a precautionary measure or as a end result of a verified coronavirus situation.