London coronavirus: South London park keepers told to ‘go and die’ and spat at by social distancing rule breakers

A South London park keeper was instructed to “go and die” although an additional was spat at and coughed on for hoping to implement social distancing procedures a union has claimed.

The GMB Union claims that two park keepers have been the victims of abuse this weekend in Morden Park and, is now contacting on Merton Council to close all of its parks.

In the initially incident on March 25, the union reported a employee was informed he and his family must “go and die” as he cordoned off health and fitness center gear in a park prior to being followed and getting racist insults hurled at him.

The following working day another member of personnel was pushed off her bicycle, spat at and coughed in excess of, according to the union.

GMB regional organiser, Sheila Berry, mentioned: “We are speaking about a couple of definitely really serious incidents but other people today have also experienced abuse thrown at them – words fall short me, it is just not acceptable.

“We are pretty angry this has took place to two hardworking users of staff members.”

Sheila claimed that she has contacted Merton Council and contractor ID Verde, which is liable for the borough’s parks but has but to listen to from both.

She explained if staff members can not be thoroughly shielded, parks ought to be closed.

“We are inquiring for Merton Council to acquire it very seriously, we have good fears,” extra Sheila.

“I never want the parks to be closed, I believe it would be a final resort but if they are going to keep on being open we need to have to have some kind of system to preserve staff members safe and sound.”

Sheila added that both incidents have considering that been described to the law enforcement.

As the sun shone around last weekend several people flocked to their area parks.

This was no different in Merton wherever police experienced to crack up groups of individuals picnicking and even fishing.

Merton Police wrote on Facebook: “We’ve been instructed of a good deal of individuals not complying with the suggestions and have these days cleared huge spots of our boroughs of individuals picnicking, fishing and barbecuing.”

And it would feel the ongoing good weather means men and women are nevertheless out and about.

On Tuesday (March 7) the local policing team in Merton’s Ravensbury ward tweeted: “Officers have been out and about today on foot and pedal cycles, the parks are continue to occupied, you should keep at dwelling, we don’t want to start out issuing fines, but if we continue to keep stopping and talking to the same individuals we will have no selection.”

Merton Council leader, councillor Stephen Alambritis, and cabinet member for leisure, cllr Caroline Cooper-Marbiah, have been contacted for a remark, as has ID Verde Merton.

