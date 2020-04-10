London coronavirus: Team spotted participating in football in Haringey park as council urges people to keep at house

The sun is shining, Easter weekend is approaching, but we all have to stay indoors – literally to help save life.

Regrettably, several people throughout London have been flouting the lockdown policies, even likely so much as to engage in athletics in regional parks.

The hottest shameful spot is a team of men and women playing what seems to be football in Haringey.

A image taken by a member of the general public displays at the very least 13 people in a tarmaced area of Bruce Castle, collected about target put up and relaxing at the side of the pitch.

There also appears to be crimson tape that is seemingly been torn down.

MyLondon confirmed the picture to Haringey Council and requested what they prepared to do about people not socially-distancing and if parks may possibly near.

A spokesperson for Haringey Council reported: “We want to thank all all those inhabitants who have been next the social distancing steering and making use of our parks responsibly.

“As with the rest of the country, there have been some folks flouting the rules. We are doing the job carefully with the law enforcement, Buddies of Parks teams and our communities, to make sure individuals are adhering to the govt steering.

“There will be improved patrols in excess of the weekend. We would urge people to only take a look at our parks for their daily exercising – not for assembly close friends, acquiring BBQs or sunbathing – and to continue to be two metres aside. Together we can preserve life.”

The council explicitly verified parks will keep on being open this Lender Holiday getaway weekend, and emphasised that it has been sharing standard appeals with the local community urging them to adhere to the social distancing steering – and quite a few have been undertaking so.

