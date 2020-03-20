London coronavirus: The 5 London boroughs with the most circumstances

Community Health and fitness England verified 643 new instances of coronavirus in the United kingdom in the final 24 several hours bringing the full to 3,269.

In London 268 a lot more individuals tested beneficial for the virus, bringing the whole to 1,221 scenarios in the capital as of 9am on Thursday, March 19.

Of the six nearby authorities in England with the most circumstances, five are London boroughs.

Hampshire has 87 conditions, the most in England.

Southwark continue to has the greatest amount of cases in London, with 12 new final results due to the fact the prior times figures were launched that means 82 individuals have tested good for covid-19 there.

Lambeth has 81, the next highest in London, just after 20 further more scenarios were verified.

Westminster has the third optimum total as conditions rose from 61 to 78 cases.

Wandsworth has the fourth most situations in London with 75 men and women to verified to have examined favourable for the virus. Cases in the borough extra than tripled in two times and were being at just 21 two times back, on Tuesday (March 17)

Brent has 66 scenarios, the fifth most in the metropolis and sixth most in the state.

A complete of 144 men and women have died from coronavirus in the British isles.

As only clinic people and the most high chance persons are currently being examined, the genuine amount of instances could be a lot increased.

The actual variety of those with the virus is anticipated to be better than official figures display.

The government’s main scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, has said that as lots of as 55,000 persons in the region may possibly have the virus.

Underneath are the five London boroughs with the most coronavirus cases as of 9am Thursday March 19, and how my further more cases had been verified considering that the previous day.

1. Southwark: 82 – up by 12

2. Lambeth: 81 – up by 20

3. Westminster: 78 – up by 17

4. Wandsworth: 75 – up by 16

5. Brent: 66 – up by 21

