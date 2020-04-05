London coronavirus: The ‘Angel Mums’ who have already helped over 100 families in Hounslow

One of the ways to stay hopeful during this pandemic is to celebrate the good things that people are doing.

One of the uplifting aspects is that communities have come together and people have helped each other in such a selfless way.

Some of the acts of generosity and gestures of kindness are astounding, with people giving up a great deal of time and money to help those in need.

There are stories out there that truly warm your heart.

Hounslow locals are joining Angel Mums to help those in need

One of those is the story of the Angel Mums who are helping people in Hounslow.

A group of local mums, lead by Lorraine Redhead, set up a Facebook group back around the time when the lockdown came in on March 18.

They’re offering to shop for people who can’t leave the house, and donating essentials to the cause

They named the group Angel Mums and promised they were there to help anyone who needs it during this difficult time, from people who cannot leave the house to those who are just in need of a cooked meal.

Over 100 families in the area have already received much-needed help through the group.

The group’s description says: “I have created this page with some other lovely ladies so we can help people at this very difficult time.

“From cooked meal, food items shopping for the elderly resourcing baby clothes or items needed. We are here to help and support each other.

“Anyone that would like to help with this please message me and I can add you to behind the scenes #STAYSAFE.”

Since being set up the group has gained nearly 2,000 members and people are posting in it every day with messages of support and offerings to help as well as sharing the good deeds people have done.

People are being so generous with donations

Ms Redhead said she started the group because she was so concerned about people being isolated.

“I actually started this group because one night I was sitting at home worrying so much about everyone around me being isolated that I knew couldn’t get out and I just had to do something to help them.

Lorraine started the group after feeling worried about people in isolation

“Then I spoke to a couple of family members and friends and they all wanted to help too, so it’s just grown from there really.”

The group covers several areas of Hounslow, including Hanworth, Bedfont and Feltham, and members of the group are willing to help wherever they can.

You can join the group here, where you can ask for support or get involved in helping others.

