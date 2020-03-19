London coronavirus: The London hospitals in which 11 more patients have died of coronavirus

A even further 11 patients have regrettably died of coronavirus at London hospitals.

NHS England has introduced this afternoon (Wednesday, March 18), that there have been 33 a lot more fatalities in the Uk, bringing the complete to 104.

The London demise toll has now attained 36.

The 11 London sufferers who have died ended up being taken care of by 6 medical center trusts across the city.

In this article is the breakdown of exactly where each affected person was becoming addressed:

London North West University Health care NHS Have faith in – 3 fatalities – The have confidence in operates Central Middlesex Clinic, in Park Royal Ealing Hospital, in Southall and Northwick Park Clinic in Harrow

King’s School Hospital NHS Foundation Have faith in – 2 deaths – The belief runs King’s University Clinic in Denmark Hill

Barts Health and fitness NHS Have faith in – 3 deaths – The believe in operates Royal London Healthcare facility, in Whitechapel Whipps Cross Clinic, in Leytonstone and Newham Healthcare facility, in Plaistow

North Middlesex College Medical center NHS Belief – 1 demise – The rely on runs North Middlesex Clinic, in Edmonton

St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 1 demise – The trust operates St George’s Healthcare facility, in Tooting

Epsom and St Helier NHS Rely on – 1 death – The trust operates St Helier Hospital, in Carshalton and Epsom Medical center, in Epsom

The most up-to-date figures have revealed that far more than 2,600 people have now tested beneficial for the condition nationwide, as of 9am this morning.

Read Extra

Related Articles or blog posts

Study Much more

Related Content articles

The real figure, on the other hand, is believed to be a great deal larger, with as lots of as 55,000 Brits contaminated.

There has been criticism that most folks with mild signs have gone untested and the Federal government introduced now that the quantity of checks is getting ramped up, with particular concentrate on NHS team.

To verify the most up-to-date coronavirus instances in your location, enter your postcode to our useful widget listed here:

For the most up to day coronavirus guidance and figures, simply click right here.

Have you been afflicted by coronavirus in your element of London? If so, email mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com