London coronavirus: The London hospitals in which 208 more people today have died from Covid-19

A more 208 persons in London who examined positive for coronavirus have died, NHS England has introduced.

Latest figures printed on Saturday (April 11) demonstrate the overall variety of deaths has risen to 8,937 in England, up 823 the previous day.

In London, a whole of 2,577 who contracted Covid-19 have now died.

Amongst the people today who died in the most current NHS England figures was a 11-yr-previous boy with underlying health and fitness situations.

A spokesman for NHS England reported: “A further more 823 men and women, who examined favourable for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total range of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 8,937.

“Sufferers had been aged amongst 11 and 102 decades aged. 33 of the 823 sufferers (aged involving 29 and 94 decades outdated) experienced no recognised underlying well being issue.

“Their family members have been knowledgeable.”

You can check out the most current fatalities and where by patients were remaining addressed in the record beneath:

Here are the London Trusts afflicted by Saturday’s announcement

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Rely on – 13 fatalities (occurring between April 3 and April 7)

This have faith in runs King George Medical center and Queen’s Clinic.

Barts Overall health NHS Rely on – 17 deaths (happening on March 25 and April 10)

This belief runs The Royal London, St Bartholomew’s, Whipps Cross and Newham hospitals.

Chelsea and Westminster Healthcare facility NHS Basis Rely on – 4 fatalities(happening among April 2 and April 9)

This rely on runs Chelsea and Westminster Medical center and West Middlesex College Healthcare facility.

Croydon Overall health Services NHS Rely on – 9 fatalities (taking place between April 9 and April 10)

The have faith in runs Croydon College Clinic and Purley War Memorial Medical center.

Croydon College Healthcare facility has been 1 of the worst impacted hospitals

East London NHS Basis Trust – 1 death (occurred on April 9)

The have confidence in operates City and Hackney Centre for psychological health and fitness, East Ham Treatment Centre, Newham Centre for Mental Wellness and the Tower Hamlets Centre for Psychological Overall health.

Epsom and St Helier Univesity Hospitals NHS Have faith in –15 fatalities (developing among April 4 and April 9)

The rely on operates St Helier and Epsom Clinic.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Basis Belief – 6 deaths(occurring involving April 7 and April 10)

The belief operates Guy’s Hospital and St Thomas’ Clinic.

HCA United kingdom – The Wellington Hospital North Setting up – 1 demise (occurred on April 7)

The Wellington Hospital is part of HCA British isles, furnishing health care in St John’s Wood.

Homerton University Healthcare facility Foundation Have confidence in – 5 fatalities(developing concerning April 9 and April 10)

This trust operates Homerton College Clinic.

Imperial Faculty Health care Have confidence in – 25 fatalities (transpiring among April 3 and April 10)

This trust operates Charing Cross, Hammersmith, Queen Charlotte’s & Chelsea, St Mary’s and Western Eye hospitals.

King’s School Medical center NHS Foundation Believe in– 13 deaths(taking place involving April 7 and April 10)

This believe in operates King’s College or university Clinic.

Kingston Hospital NHS Basis Clinic – 3 fatalities (transpired on April 10)

This have confidence in runs Kingston Healthcare facility.

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Rely on – 11 fatalities (taking place involving April 8 and April 10)

This have confidence in runs Lewisham Clinic and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Greenwich.

London North West College Health care Have faith in – 11 deaths(occurring involving April 1 and April 10)

This trust operates Northwick Park Healthcare facility, Central Middlesex Hospital and Ealing Healthcare facility.

North Middlesex University Medical center NHS Rely on – 11 fatalities(taking place in between April 8 and April 9)

This believe in runs North Middlesex College Healthcare facility in Edmonton, Enfield.

Royal Brompton and Harefield NHS Basis Believe in – 3 deaths (occurring concerning April 9 and April 10)

This believe in operates Harefield Hospital and Royal Brompton Healthcare facility.

Royal Free of charge London NHS Believe in – 33 fatalities(developing amongst March 30 and April 9)

This trust operates Barnet Clinic, Chase Farm Clinic and the Royal Cost-free Clinic.

St George’s University Healthcare facility

St George’s University Hospitals NHS Basis Have confidence in– 10 deaths(developing in between April 8 and April 10)

This belief operates St George’s University Hospital.

The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Belief – 3 fatalities (occurred on April 9)

This trust runs Hillingdon Hospital and Mount Vernon Healthcare facility.

The Royal Marsden NHS Basis Have confidence in: 1 demise (transpiredon April 10)

The Royal Marsden in Chelsea and The Royal Marsden in Sutton.

College Higher education London Hospitals NHS Foundation Rely on- 10 fatalities (taking place amongst April 7 and April 10)

This have faith in runs University School Healthcare facility.

Whittington Well being NHS Rely on – 3 fatalities (transpiring involving April 4 and April 7)

The trust runs Whittington Clinic.

Former deaths announced by NHS England and upcoming deaths introduced may perhaps also drop on the same higher than dates – affirmation of a death may well be delayed so additional checks can be carried out and/or notifying loved ones associates.

