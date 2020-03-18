London coronavirus: The Oxford-Cambridge boat race on the River Thames has been cancelled due to the fact of coronavirus

The popular Oxford and Cambridge college boat race alongside the River Thames is 1 of numerous superior profile events that have now been cancelled this 7 days due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday (March 16) it was introduced that the celebration, due to acquire put upcoming Sunday (March 29), was cancelled owing to the organisers’ problems for the welfare of the crews, spectators, staff members and volunteers.

Robert Gillespie, Chairman of The Boat Race Organization Constrained, explained in a assertion: “Given the unprecedented situation our nation and every single of us as people faces, the public excellent far outweighs all other criteria.

“Cancellation of the boat race is for that reason evidently the accurate final decision, but it is not without unfortunate consequence. Our feelings are quite substantially with the athletes who have labored so tricky and made enormous sacrifices to signify their college and are now unable to do so.

“To terminate is not an easy conclusion and we realise this news will definitely disappoint all those who glimpse forward to the race each and every 12 months – no matter whether seeing on the riverbanks, on Television set or online.”

“We would like to thank our partners, enthusiasts, the community corporations and group for their continued guidance.”.

The to start with men’s boat race was run in 1829.

The course is 4 miles and 374 yards extensive, or 6.8km.

It stretches among Putney and Mortlake on the River Thames in south West London. This study course was very first utilized for The Boat Race in 1845 and has been used for each individual Race given that apart from 1846, 1856 and 1863 when the race was held in the opposite path in between Mortlake and Putney.

The Fulham/Chiswick aspect of the class is recognized as the Middlesex aspect. The Putney /Barnes aspect of the system is identified as the Surrey facet.

