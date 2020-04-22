London coronavirus: There’s some ‘very silly driving going on in Croydon all through lockdown’ states best police officer

As the coronavirus lockdown enters its fourth week the streets are quieter than at any time. But in spite of much less autos getting on the roads, there have been a great deal of problems about people in Croydon dashing.

We spoke to just one of the town’s most senior police officers, Superintendent Andy Brittain, about what police can do to make the streets as secure as achievable all through the lockdown.

In the region he handles – Croydon, Sutton and Bromley – there have been two lethal accidents inside of seven times.

Supt Brittain claimed: “On Twitter we get a large amount of issues about dashing so it is a issue and some thing we’re seeing suitable across London.

“What we’re getting is that the common speeds have crept to the point that throughout London we’ve had persons caught at nearly anything up to 150mph in a 40.

“So we do know there is some truly silly driving likely on out there.

“We are likely to perform rather carefully with the Road and Transport Policing Command and do some nearby functions across the a few boroughs that we protect.”

The first of two deadly mishaps took place at 8.55am on March 7 in Worcester Park.

The victim was 25-calendar year-outdated cyclist Rachel Brown who was on her way to get the job done as an analyst in the Met’s intelligence division.

Supt Brittain explained: “Obviously I can’t url that incident to rushing as there is an ongoing investigation.

“Every incident like that is tragic, but when it is a member of the policing loved ones it is significantly challenging.”

Seven times later on there was a different deadly incident in Portland Street, South Norwood.

Right here a 38-year-outdated guy, named locally as Vasile Olteanu, was operate about and killed at 7.30am on April 14.

Each tragic accidents are now the subject matter of a police investigation.

Supt Brittain explained incidents like this are especially discouraging in a time when the streets are so peaceful.

He stated: “It is even extra annoying that in a time where by there are not lots of people today out there, that we are unfortunately dropping these lives.

“And even mishaps that really do not close up in fatalities are taking up ambulance time and time in accident and emergency departments, it truly does add that additional strain and strain.

“We genuinely want to get the concept out that people do will need to stick to these pace limitations, just due to the fact the streets are empty is not an justification to go breaking those people restrictions.”

Although he could not offer a breakdown of speeds he stated that the ordinary speed across the three boroughs is better than it commonly would be.

This early morning, (Wednesday, April 22) a 59-year-outdated bicycle owner was rushed to clinic following he had been in collision with a Nissan Qashqai and endured “a range of injuries”.

The incident transpired in Decrease Addiscombe Street, at its junction with Elgin Highway, just before 7am.

