London coronavirus: Very first photo of ‘passionate’ New Addington paramedic who died of Covid-19

London Ambulance Support (LAS) have paid tribute to a paramedic from New Addington.

Ian Reynolds leaves at the rear of his spouse Sian “whom he beloved with all his heart” and his two boys Jack and Ben.

Ian worked for the ambulance company for 32 many years and was an lively Unison rep, where he was described by his nearby branch as a “passionate Crystal Palace admirer” and “an unapologetic mod”.

It is understood that Ian handed absent yesterday (Tuesday, April 21).

In a moving statement from LAS, a spokesperson explained: “Ian Reynolds was a paramedic at New Addington.

“He labored for the support for 32 years and was however as lively as ever right until falling sick with Covid-19 final thirty day period.

“A sensible, experienced and well-liked guy, he experienced time for every person and could relate to his colleagues, members and patients alike – irrespective of their track record or identification – with an ease that endeared him to all people he arrived across.

“He will be deeply skipped by his union comrades, his Croydon ambulance relatives, his boys Jack and Ben (of whom he was immeasurably happy) and his wife Sian, whom he loved with all his heart.”

These days (April 22) the chief govt of the LAS, Garrett Emmerson, advised LBC the services experienced shed 3 customers of staff members to coronavirus. and spoke of his “heartbreak” at the news.

Garrett Emmerson, Main Executive of the London Ambulance Service

(Impression: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

In a statement from Unison a spokesperson claimed: “Ian embodied all the values of the union – a smart, experienced and well known man who had time for all people and could relate to his colleagues, users and clients alike – no matter of their history or identification – with an ease that endeared him to every person he came throughout.

“He was a passionate union person, a devoted Crystal Palace enthusiast and an unapologetic mod. He beloved his new music, consuming dwell gigs like he did craft ales.

“Ian was the mate who constantly experienced time for a curry and a chat, who realized what you had been going by means of and would be there for you with smart words and irreverent jokes in equal measure.”

