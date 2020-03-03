[london-coronavirus:-wandsworth-college-closes-for-deep-clean-up-immediately-after-two-individuals-analyzed-for-coronavirus]

We will use your email address only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Discoverfor information of your facts security legal rights Invalid E-mail

A faculty in Wandsworth has been closed following two achievable instances of coronavirus ended up described.

Saint Cecilia’s college is closed from these days (Tuesday March 3) until eventually Friday, March six for deep cleaning of any likely contaminated areas.

The two feasible people a short while ago travelled to Northern Italy, the epicentre of the virus in Europe.

Whilst the faculty is closed, all gatherings, conferences, exams, journeys and more-curricular functions will be cancelled, according to a letter to mother and father seen by MyLondon.

In the letter headteacher, Renata Joseph stated: “We have had two doable, equally unconfirmed, scenarios of coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed today adhering to recent travel to Northern Italy.

“General public Wellbeing England guidance is for the college to undertake a clear of all possibly contaminated, superior get hold of parts in the school making.

“This will choose location this week.”

This will make St Cecilia’s the fifth London school to shut above coronavirus fears, the other individuals becoming Bedelsford School in Kingston, Wimbledon School and The Guildhall Faculty of Music and Drama and Dulwich Prep.

At The Guildhall and Wimbledon University, a workers member in every single has been examined beneficial for coronavirus.

Swathes of Northern Italy are in lockdown and classed as Group 1 places by Community Well being England.

This puts it amid Iran, areas of South Korea and Hubei Province, where the virus originated, as the worst hotspots for the virus.

Community Wellbeing England advises men and women coming again from these areas: “Travellers must self-isolate, even if asymptomatic, and use the 111 on the internet coronavirus company to obtain out what to do subsequent. Go residence or to your vacation spot and then self isolate.”





